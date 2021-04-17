5 best Free Fire characters for the Clash Squad mode after the OB27 update

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire. Players can use any character in the more depending on their gameplay.

Garena recently added two new characters, named Xayne and Maro, to Free Fire with the OB27 update. The game now has 39 characters for players to choose from.

This article will list five of the best characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode after the OB27 update.

Note: This list is not in any particular ranking or order and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

What are the best characters for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire after the OB27 update?

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Advertisement

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability generates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds. His skill is ideal for aggressive players in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

DJ Alok can be leveled up using character fragments. At his highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Xayne

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne has an active ability called Xtreme Encounter. At its default level, this ability grants players 80 HP for a limited time. It also increases damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for 10 seconds and have a cooldown of 150 seconds.

At its maximum level, Xtreme Encounter does 100% damage to gloo walls and shields and restores 100 HP for a limited time. The cooldown is also reduced to 100 seconds.

#3 - Jota

Advertisement

Jota has an ability called Sustained Raids. At its base level, this ability restores 25 HP instantly upon each kill with an SMG or a shotgun. The ability has a five-second cooldown time.

At its highest level, Sustained Raids restores 40 HP upon each kill with an SMG or a shotgun.

#4 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

According to the in-game description, Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido.

For each 10% drop in maximum HP after equipping the character, the player's armor penetration will increase by 7.5%.

At the ability's highest level, the armor penetration improves by 10% with every 10% drop in maximum HP.

#5 - Chrono

Advertisement

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability creates a force field that stops enemies from doing 600 damage. The player can fire at opponents within the force field.

When this ability is equipped, the player's movement speed inside the force field will also increase by 5%. The effects last for 3 seconds and have a 200-second cooldown.

Honorable mentions: Antonio, K, Jai

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Xayne in Garena Free Fire: Abilities of the two characters compared