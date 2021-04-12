Chrono vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire has a ranking system in the game that encourages players to reach the top rank tiers. Some characters have a significant impact on the skill of the players on the battlefield. Hence, choosing the right Free Fire character will assist players in winning ranked matches.

This article compares the two popular characters: Chrono and Elite Kelly, aka Kelly "the Swift," to determine which one is a better choice for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and Elite Kelly in Free Fire

Elite Kelly - Kelly "the Swift"

Kelly "the Swift" in Free Fire

In Free Fire, Kelly "the Swift" is an improved or elite version of Kelly. According to her in-game biography, Kelly is an athlete and sprinter.

Kelly possesses a passive power known as Deadly Velocity. After seven seconds of sprinting, this capacity is enabled. And the first shot on target does 110 percent damage and has a five-second cooldown period.

Chrono

Chrono in Garena Free Fire

Advertisement

Chrono possesses an active skill known as Time Turner. At its most basic level, this ability can generate a force field that prevents opponents from dealing 600 damage.

Chrono can not only defend himself from attacks, but he can also fire at enemies when within the force field. In addition, his movement speed is increased by 15%.

Chrono's allies inside the force field gain a 10% boost in movement speed when the ability is enabled, with the effects lasting for four seconds. And the results include a 50-second cooldown.

Time Turner, at its most powerful level, increases the player's movement speed by 30%. It also raises the pace of ally movement by 15%. All the results expire after 15 seconds and have a 40-second cooldown.

Verdict

Both Chrono and Kelly "the Swift" are fantastic characters. They share a similar skill on the battleground that boosts the movement pace. Chrono increases the movement pace of players and allies, while Kelly increases the sprinting speed.

Advertisement

Kelly "the Swift" is more powerful than Kelly. Her awakened version significantly increases the damage dealt by the first shot on target. It can even take down an opponent in a couple of blows.

However, Chrono offers more versatility of usage, with an instant defensive mechanism along with enhanced movement speed.

Though Elite Kelly or Kelly "the Swift" is a strong option on the battlefield, Chrono is a better choice due to his versatility for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in April 2021