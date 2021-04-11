DJ Alok vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire features a ranking system in the game which pushes players to ace their rank tiers. Some characters play a major part in boosting the ability of the players on the ground.

Choosing the appropriate Free Fire character will help players towards assisting them in winning ranked matches.

This article will compare and contrast two popular characters, DJ Alok and Elite Kelly - known in the game as Kelly "the Swift," to conclude which is a better option for rank-pushing in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Elite kelly in Free Fire

Elite Kelly - Kelly "the Swift"

Kelly The Swift in Free Fire

Kelly "the Swift" is an upgraded or elite version of Kelly in Free Fire. As per her in-game description, Kelly is an athlete and a sprinter. She has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity. This ability is activated after seven seconds of sprinting. The first shot on target inflicts damages of 110%, and the effect lasts for five seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of Free Fire's most admired characters. Drop the Beat is a strong, active skill that he possesses. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at its default stage.

DJ Alok's level can be increased by using character level-up cards. At the highest stage, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP for 10 seconds.

Conclusion

DJ Alok and Kelly "the Swift" are both incredible characters. Both partially share the same ability on the ground, i.e., an increased movement speed. DJ Alok boosts players' and allies' movement speed while Kelly also boosts sprinting speed.

However, Kelly "the Swift" is more lethal than Kelly. Kelly's awakened version boosts the damage dealt from the first shot on target by a ridiculous level. It can even knock down an enemy in a few blows.

DJ Alok, on the other hand, offers increased movement speed with continuous HP restoring ability.

Though Elite Kelly or Kelly "the Swift" is a powerful option on the ground, DJ Alok will be a better choice over the former because of Alok's versatility and viability of usage for rank push in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

