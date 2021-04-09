DJ Alok vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Create
Garena Free Fire is a highly competitive battle royale game. It features a ranking system that requires players to consistently grind and win matches to climb performance-based tiers.

Users in this system play ranked matches to advance through the tiers. They lose or gain RP (Ranked Points) based on how well they do in a match.

Players can choose any Free Fire character while rank-pushing. This article compares two popular characters, A124 and DJ Alok, to determine which is the better option for rank-pushing in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and A124 in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire
DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. He has a powerful active ability called Drop the Beat. At its default level, this ability builds a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok can be leveled up using character level-up cards. At the highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP for 10 seconds.

A124

A124 in Free Fire
A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game profile describes her as a modern-day robot. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At the base level, her ability turns 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

At her highest level, A124 can turn 50 EP into HP with a much shorter cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict

While A124's ability is very useful while rank-pushing in Free Fire, it needs EP to be able to convert them to HP.

DJ Alok's ability, on the other hand, directly boosts HP for a certain amount of time while also providing allies with increased movement speed.

Therefore, in terms of versatility and viability of use, DJ Alok is a better option than A124 for rank-pushing in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.

