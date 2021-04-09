DJ Alok vs A124: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire is a highly competitive battle royale game. It features a ranking system that requires players to consistently grind and win matches to climb performance-based tiers.

Users in this system play ranked matches to advance through the tiers. They lose or gain RP (Ranked Points) based on how well they do in a match.

Players can choose any Free Fire character while rank-pushing. This article compares two popular characters, A124 and DJ Alok, to determine which is the better option for rank-pushing in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and A124 in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. He has a powerful active ability called Drop the Beat. At its default level, this ability builds a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok can be leveled up using character level-up cards. At the highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5HP for 10 seconds.

Also read: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick headshots in Android devices: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Advertisement

A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game profile describes her as a modern-day robot. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At the base level, her ability turns 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

At her highest level, A124 can turn 50 EP into HP with a much shorter cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict

While A124's ability is very useful while rank-pushing in Free Fire, it needs EP to be able to convert them to HP.

Advertisement

DJ Alok's ability, on the other hand, directly boosts HP for a certain amount of time while also providing allies with increased movement speed.

Therefore, in terms of versatility and viability of use, DJ Alok is a better option than A124 for rank-pushing in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok in April 2021