DJ Alok vs Jai in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters after the OB28 update

The much-awaited Free Fire OB28 update was recently released, bringing a slew of UI changes, gameplay features and character upgrades to the game.

DJ Alok and Jai are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. Like most characters in the game, they did not receive any significant changes in the OB28 update. The character upgrades were limited to three characters - Laura, Paloma, and Clu.

This article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and Jai to determine who is a better pick in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok and Jai in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire is called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Using universal fragments, DJ Alok can be boosted to level 6. At its highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Jai

Jai in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Raging Reload

Skill type: Passive

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. At his default level, Jai can instantly reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading ability is limited to weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

At the highest level (level 6), Jai can instantly reload a gun's magazine by 45%.

Also read: Chrono vs Skyler in Garena Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters after the recent OB28 update

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Jai and DJ Alok are great characters in Free Fire.

Jai is ideal for the Clash Squad or Bomb Squad mode as his ability never lets players run out of ammunition. Meanwhile, DJ Alok's healing and speed-enhancing ability is useful in every match type.

Since DJ Alok has an edge in almost all match types, it is safe to say that he is a better pick than Jai in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style.

Also read: 5 best Garena Free Fire characters for the Factory Challenge in June 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh