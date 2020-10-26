DJ Alok vs KSHMR: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

A couple of days back, DJ Alok and KSHMR played Free Fire on the Booyah Show live stream. Fans witnessed some fantastic moments as both artists played several Clash Squad matches and also 1v1 and 2v2 games against each other.

Free Fire has also collaborated with both, leading to the introduction of the in-game persona of these musicians – Alok and K.

Alok's IGN

KSHMR's IGN

In this article, we compare their in-game stats.

DJ Alok’s Free Fire ID stats

DJ Alok’s Free Fire ID is 1314859236, and his in-game name is Alok.LoudPro.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

DJ Alok has played 339 squad games and bettered his foes in 72 of them, coming down to a win rate of 21.23%. He has also bagged 327 kills at a good K/D ratio of 1.22.

While it comes to the duo matches, the artist has 61 Booyahs from 558 games, translating to a win rate of 10.93%. He has registered 613 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 1.23.

The musician has also played 523 solo games and emerged victorious in 25 of them. With 710 kills to his name, Alok has a K/D ratio of 1.43.

Clash Squad career

Clash Squad stats

Alok has played 283 games in the Clash Squad mode and amassed 150 victories, racking up 1059 kills for a KDA of 1.53. He also has a win rate of 34.09%.

KSHMR’s Free Fire ID and stats

KSHMR’s Free Fire ID is 2453830531, and his in-game name is Kshmrreal.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

KSHMR has played only a single solo match and hasn’t secured a kill or victory in it.

Clash Squad career

Clash Squad stats

KSHMR has featured in 11 Clash Squad matches and has three first-place finishes, coming down to a win rate of 27.27%. He has accumulated 15 kills at a KDA of 0.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the artists continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

KSHMR has played very few games in Free Fire, and hence it is tough to compare their stats. If we ignore this and just look at the facts and figures, DJ Alok has a better KDA and win rate in the Clash Squad Mode. It is not possible to compare the stats of any other match or mode.

