DJ Alok vs Skyler in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Garena Free Fire is particularly renowned for its characters, and almost all of them possess extraordinary abilities.

The Clash Squad mode, being the most intense arcade mode of the game, is also the most popular among players. DJ Alok is an excellent option for this mode, but the recent addition, Skyler, is also quite powerful, thanks to his abilities.

This article compares the two to see which one is better for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Also read: 5 best female Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Skyler in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura at its base level, which increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards. This ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds at its maximum level.

Advertisement

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar who has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His power can unleash a sonic wave at its base level, damaging five gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed results in an increase in HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. This ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Skyler and DJ Alok are incredible characters. However, choosing one depends on the playing style of an individual. In this case, both are almost equally capable.

Advertisement

DJ Alok offers continuous HP with increased movement speed, while Skyler offers gloo wall damage and HP recovery whenever a gloo wall is placed.

Hence, both have different capabilities to use in different circumstances, especially for the Clash Squad mode. Regarding viability and practicality of use, DJ Alok is slightly ahead.

Also read: Top 3 landing spots that should be avoided in Free Fire's Kalahari map

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.