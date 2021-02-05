DJ Alok vs Skyler (OB26) in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Garena Free Fire has reached tremendous heights in the mobile gaming industry. Much of its popularity can be credited to the unique features in the game, including the availability of characters who have special abilities.

This article compares two such characters, Skyler and DJ Alok, to determine which is better in terms of their abilities.

Assessing the abilities of Skyler (OB26) and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Alok's ability can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards. The maximum level of his ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler in Free Fire (OB26)

As per his in-game description, Skyler is a CEO and superstar. He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His level 1 ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m.

Each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. The ability, however, has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

While DJ Alok and Skyler are both useful characters in Garena Free Fire, the former is a better choice in the game based on the versatility of use.

Skyler has a great ability to damage gloo walls and recover HPs, but it is only useful in specific situations. DJ Alok, on the other hand, always offers unlimited HP recovery and increased movement speed to players and their allies.

As a result, DJ Alok is a better Free Fire character than Skyler in terms of abilities.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.