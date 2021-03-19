DJ Alok vs Wolfrahh: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is a custom room challenge created by popular content creators on YouTube. The challenge sees two players landing on the roof of the Factory, which is a location on the Bermuda map, to battle it out against each other.

Players can use a character of their choice for this challenge. They currently have over 37 characters to choose from.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and Wolfrahh, to determine which is a better pick for the Factory Challenge in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Wolfrahh in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability, called Drop the Beat, creates a 5m aura that replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 10% at the base level.

At the maximum level, this ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement by 15% and restores 5HP for 10 seconds.

Wolfrahh’s ability – ‘Limelight’

Advertisement

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Wolfrahh has an ability called Limelight. With every additional viewer, this ability reduces the damage taken from headshots by 3% up to 25%. The damage to enemies' limbs also increases by 3% up to 15%.

At the maximum level, damage taken from headshots reduces by 5% up to 30%, and damage inflicted on enemy limbs increases by 5% up to 20%.

Verdict: Who is better?

While DJ Alok and Wolfrahh are great options for the Classic and Clash Squad modes in Free Fire, the former is the best choice for the Factory Challenge.

Advertisement

DJ Alok's ability to heal himself continuously as well as his increased movement speed which will give him an advantage over the opponent in fights involving fists or melee weapons.

Wolfrahh, on the other hand, needs spectators to utilize his abilities, which means he is not as useful in the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Also read: 5 best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's ranked mode