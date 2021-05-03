"DM me": Dream, TommyInnit, MrBeast, Corpse Husband and more respond to LeBron James' "gaming chair" tweet 

NBA star LeBron James recently sparked major interest from the streaming community after his tweet about gaming chairs opened up the floodgates to an influx of helpful suggestions.
"King James" recently took to Twitter to take the advice of the online community in procuring a quality gaming chair for himself.
Considering his massive popularity, it came as no surprise that his tweet ended up attracting a significant amount of attention from eminent streamers, including fan-favorites like Dream, TommyInnit, and Corpse Husband.
While Dream and TommyInnit were hilariously direct in their approach, Corpse Husband and MrBeast took a different approach.
The famous quartet's garnered more than 300,000 likes combines as fans enthusiastically flocked to the comments section of the NBA legend.
Twitter reacts as Minecraft community descends upon LeBron James' gaming chair tweet and ratios him
When it comes to the realm of gaming, all streamers will vouch for the importance of gaming chairs. With regards to LeBron James' tweet, fans were certainly pleased to see one of the all-time NBA greats taking an avid interest in gaming.
He is known to have quite the penchant for gaming, with his interest extending to son Bronny, who is exclusively signed to FaZe Clan.
While the likes of TimTheTatman and CouRage JD unanimously chiming in with the suggestion of Herman Miller to suit the lithe 6"9 frame of Lebron, it was the replies from the Minecraft community that ended up adding a humorous spin to the entire exchange.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to the Twitter exchange between LeBron James with Dream and co:
Given the gargantuan amount of likes the aforementioned replies have been getting, one Twitter user hilariously seems to have summed up this era:
It remains to be seen if LeBron James, aka the newly crowned "Creator of Basketball," will pay heed to an official invite from the Minecraft community as the search for a quality gaming chair continues.