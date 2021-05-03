"DM me": Dream, TommyInnit, MrBeast, Corpse Husband and more respond to LeBron James' "gaming chair" tweet 

NBA star LeBron James recently sparked major interest from the streaming community after his tweet about gaming chairs opened up the floodgates to an influx of helpful suggestions.

"King James" recently took to Twitter to take the advice of the online community in procuring a quality gaming chair for himself.

Who makes the best/most comfortable gaming chair? I need one for myself — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 2, 2021

Considering his massive popularity, it came as no surprise that his tweet ended up attracting a significant amount of attention from eminent streamers, including fan-favorites like Dream, TommyInnit, and Corpse Husband.

dm me, I don’t have an answer but DM me anyway — Dream (@Dream) May 2, 2021

Hi lebron. creator of basketball. ever heard of the hit game Minecraft. I know the guy that made it. DM me — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 2, 2021

While Dream and TommyInnit were hilariously direct in their approach, Corpse Husband and MrBeast took a different approach.

I wonder if Lebron knows we exist — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 2, 2021

vouch — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) May 2, 2021

The famous quartet's garnered more than 300,000 likes combines as fans enthusiastically flocked to the comments section of the NBA legend.

Twitter reacts as Minecraft community descends upon LeBron James' gaming chair tweet and ratios him

When it comes to the realm of gaming, all streamers will vouch for the importance of gaming chairs. With regards to LeBron James' tweet, fans were certainly pleased to see one of the all-time NBA greats taking an avid interest in gaming.

He is known to have quite the penchant for gaming, with his interest extending to son Bronny, who is exclusively signed to FaZe Clan.

While the likes of TimTheTatman and CouRage JD unanimously chiming in with the suggestion of Herman Miller to suit the lithe 6"9 frame of Lebron, it was the replies from the Minecraft community that ended up adding a humorous spin to the entire exchange.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to the Twitter exchange between LeBron James with Dream and co:

pic.twitter.com/cFAqgWvB0O — Blaze☻ is alseep and loves you (@blazesaysstuff) May 2, 2021

He can’t ratio the king — Notime (@Notime20_) May 2, 2021

dream my beloved lebron hames is going to click on your profile and this will be one of the first things he sees pic.twitter.com/o0ayJfC1Hk — lolaAAA (@l0latwt) May 2, 2021

Oh fuck the copy pasta is strong here pic.twitter.com/ml4XS5ihbH — br.Ooke61491 (@LEVIOSCOLIOUS) May 2, 2021

Who are you and how did you accidentally ratio LeBron? pic.twitter.com/2j7IO2pARI — Rian (@RianKNas) May 2, 2021

this is u trying to play basketball pic.twitter.com/thRxckNACh — ً shanae 🕊 (@dsmptwt) May 2, 2021

LeBron reading these replies: pic.twitter.com/hVPIF3J84k — stef 🌻 - fiance 1/3 (@stefkkuno) May 2, 2021

Given the gargantuan amount of likes the aforementioned replies have been getting, one Twitter user hilariously seems to have summed up this era:

we live in a time where a 21 year old faceless minecraft youtuber and a 17 year old british teen who also plays minecraft can both ratio lebron james on twitter. — birch! (@birchsaplings) May 2, 2021

It remains to be seen if LeBron James, aka the newly crowned "Creator of Basketball," will pay heed to an official invite from the Minecraft community as the search for a quality gaming chair continues.