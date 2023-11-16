"Do you have a moment to talk about death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 498 (Friday, November 17, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 498th edition questions are now available. Succeeding in this title demands a deep understanding of numerous League of Legends elements. This includes LoL characters' unique quotes, abilities, or splash art. You can show off your results by sharing them on social media.

That said, here's the quote for the November 17 LoLdle:

"Do you have a moment to talk about death?"

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 17, 2023.

Ornn, Karthus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 498th edition (November 17, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 17 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Ornn

Ornn Quote: Karthus

Karthus Ability: Nocturne, Bonus : Q

Nocturne, : Q Emoji: Rammus

Rammus Splash Art: Ivern, Bonus: Dunkmaster Ivern

It should be easy to guess Ornn's name, as he is a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Freljord, this champion debuted in 2017. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Karthus, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Nocturne's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve since Rammus is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ivern's Dunkmaster splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

The LoLdle answers for its 499th edition will be published on November 18, 2023.