"Do you have a moment to talk about death": League of Legends LoLdle answers 498 (Friday, November 17, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 498th edition questions are now available. Succeeding in this title demands a deep understanding of numerous League of Legends elements. This includes LoL characters' unique quotes, abilities, or splash art. You can show off your results by sharing them on social media.
That said, here's the quote for the November 17 LoLdle:
"Do you have a moment to talk about death?"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 17, 2023.
Ornn, Karthus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 498th edition (November 17, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 17 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Ornn
- Quote: Karthus
- Ability: Nocturne, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Rammus
- Splash Art: Ivern, Bonus: Dunkmaster Ivern
It should be easy to guess Ornn's name, as he is a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Freljord, this champion debuted in 2017. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Karthus, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Nocturne's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Q ability won't be difficult. Similarly, the emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve since Rammus is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Ivern's Dunkmaster splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
The LoLdle answers for its 499th edition will be published on November 18, 2023.