"Do you play Valorant?": Pokimane asks Quackity if he plays the game, TommyInnIt and others react

Popular video game streamer Imane Anys, known by her online alias, Pokimane, reached out to other streamers with an interesting question. She's one of the most successful streamers and grabs loads of attention from all of her followers on social media.

After a subtle tweet mentioning one of Riot's latest games, Valorant, several streamers leaped at the opportunity to gain attention and played along with Pokimane's question, even though it was targeted towards one specific streamer. Pokimane has over 3.5 million followers on Twitter, so her feed lit up with eager streamers wanting to join her in Valorant.

Pokimane attracts dozens of streamers after asking if Quackity plays Valorant

Apparently, Pokimane playing Valorant is a big deal, and when she asked if another streamer played, everyone jumped in line to ask if they could play with her. Quackity, known as Alex Maldonado, is known for hosting big competitions in various video games, making her question towards him rather intriguing.

As soon as she sent this tweet out, the replies to her question flooded in, attracting over 30k likes already. Quackity responded shortly, stating how he doesn't and would like her to teach him.

Another popular streamer, TommyInnit, reacted by offering to play with her as well, almost begging to join the two. Lesser-known streamers followed suit and tried everything they could to catch Pokimane's attention for a chance to game with her.

Pokimane has made videos with several incredibly popular content creators across YouTube and Twitch, like Markiplier and JackSepticEye. Since she blew up in the streaming business, thousands if not millions of fans have reached out for a chance to play or stream with her.

Fans who aren't trying to join in on the fun that Pokimane and Quackity might have with Valorant, expressed their excitement for this stream mashup to happen. These two streamers together could attract multiple millions of fans to one video.

On the flipside, fans of Quackity are raging at the possibility of him playing Valorant.

Here are a few more reactions from eager fans expressing their feelings towards Pokimane and Quackity playing Valorant:

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, Pokimane's tweet is breaking Twitter, sending a large chunk of fans to it with excitement.

Edited by R. Elahi