Does Among Us support cross-platform play?

Among Us, the popular social deduction game, is available on almost all devices.

But the concern that most players have is if the game supports cross-platform. There's no added advantage for players on any particular device. The gameplay and the mechanics remain the same, and the only difference is the keyboard.

PC players can type in the game more quickly than players on a mobile. Other than that, there's practically no difference between any of the platforms when running Among Us.

Cross-platform on Among Us

Image via InnerSloth Studios

Among Us does support cross-platform playing. Players don't need to play around with their settings to play with friends on a different platform. All they need to do is share the room code, and they're all set to go.

Random online games also support cross-platform play. Given the nature of the round, it's impossible to tell which random server is hosted on a PC or mobile.

Among Us is still not available on any console, though. There's a lot of tweaking that would be required to get the chat features in order. However, the most viable feature would be voice chat for consoles. Knowing that, there's a text chat option for PCs and mobiles, so cross-play between PCs, mobiles, and consoles may not be possible.

Also read: The perfect Impostor comes to life in impressive Among Us short film

Advertisement

Among Us is a relatively old game, but it took flight only around summer this year, and the game hasn't looked back since. It offered the concept of social interaction that almost everyone lacked when the global lockdown began.

Even though there is no console support for the game yet, players can easily set up a console joystick for the games they play via Steam. A software called Steam Input helps players configure their joysticks for titles based on PCs.