The Perfect Impostor comes to life in impressive Among Us short film 

Playing a perfect game as an impostor in Among Us may be an impressive feat but visualizing that in a film might be even more commendable.

A CGI short film based on the popular game Among Us is being lauded online for its impressive setting, graphics, and stellar sound design. Titled "The Perfect Impostor", the 2-minute short film is a sci-fi ode to InnerSloth's indie gem, Among Us.

Ever since it blew up on the internet, the game is currently in the midst of a prolonged purple patch and has been sitting comfortably atop gaming charts across the globe.

As a result of its immense popularity, Among Us has made its way into the mainstream and inspired countless memes, songs, and even short films.

Speaking of the latter, there have been quite a few impressive short films that have been released online and The Perfect Impostor is no different.

Conceptualized by popular YouTube channel GoldenLane Studio, the short film exhibits a deft use of CGI to create realistic Crewmates on a spaceship, each of whom tries to survive the Perfect Impostor among them.

The Perfect Impostor in Among Us

GoldenLane Studio is run by a group of independent filmmakers led by Roman Maltsev. The channel focuses on making animated films based on different video game universes.

They are best known for their stunning series of films based on the popular Survival horror video-game franchise Five Nights at Freddy's.

Featuring a masterful use of CGI and cinematography, several of their videos rake in more than a million views quite frequently.

After the immense success of the Five Nights at Freddy's series, they recently started making films on Among Us, which also includes a homage to John Carpenter's 1982 classic, The Thing.

While The Thing Among Us was a short teaser, they recently released the Perfect Impostor which works wonderfully as a short suspense thriller.

The film begins on a tense note, as a dead body has just been reported, which leaves only five Crewmates remaining.

One of Red, Purple, Cyan, Yellow, and Green is clearly not who they seem to be, as they proceed to entangle the rest of his Crewmates in a web of deception. Ultimately, they emerge victorious and unblemished, as the Perfect Impostor.

Featuring impeccable sound design, where every anxious gasp and footstep is amplified, and an ominous background score, the film is certainly high on thrills and cinematic action sequences.

The makers of the film certainly need to be commended for an earnest effort in envisaging what Among Us would look like as a gripping and realistic sci-fi film.