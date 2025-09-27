Does Arena Breakout: Infinite have controller support?

No, Arena Breakout: Infinite currently does not have native controller support. The game is built around mouse and keyboard, so plugging in an Xbox or PlayStation controller won’t automatically work. Currently in early access on PC, with a mobile version also in the works, Arena Breakout: Infinite is already building a pretty dedicated player base.Can you use controller in Arena Breakout: Infinite?If you plug in a controller, the game won’t automatically recognize it the way something like Call of Duty or Apex Legends would.But that doesn’t mean controllers are completely off the table. Some players have discovered workarounds using third-party remapping tools. With these, you can trick the game into treating your controller like a keyboard and mouse setup. Though not perfect, it does work if you’re willing to put in a little extra effort.If you want to give this a shot, here’s the process most players are following:Connect your controller - Plug in your Xbox, PlayStation, or third-party pad, either through USB or Bluetooth.Install a remapping app - The most common choice is reWASD, but there are alternatives. These programs let you assign keyboard and mouse inputs to controller buttons.Map your layoutTweak your in-game settings - You may need to adjust a few binds so everything lines up smoothly.This takes some trial and error, but once set up, the controls can feel pretty close to a standard FPS with controller support.Using a controller this way comes with trade-offs. Menus and inventory navigation feel clunky compared to a mouse. Relying on third-party software adds some risk, even if no major issues have been reported. And in high-pressure fights, mouse and keyboard are still faster and more precise.The developers haven’t announced any plans for official controller support. Since the game isn’t being developed for consoles, it may not be a priority. However, because it’s still in early access, there’s always a chance it could be added later. If you want the smoothest experience, stick to a mouse and keyboard.For more articles like this, follow Sportskeeda:&quot;Officially a pay-to-win disaster&quot;: FPS community's reactions to ABI PC are in, and they are not goodABI Early Access: All maps, weapons, features, and moreABI preview: The escape from Tarkov you didn't know you needed