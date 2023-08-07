Does Asmongold make money while streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr?

Undoubtedly the most influential English-speaking MMORPG streamer thanks to his World of Warcraft-related content, Zack "Asmongold" a.k.a "ZackRawrr," has grown to become one of the most beloved streamers on Twitch. He made his debut in 2013 and has become a legend within the WoW community and the online entertainment industry, boasting over 4.9 million followers across his main Asmongold Twitch channel and his alternate channel ZackRawrr.

In spite of his remarkable success as a streamer, Zack prefers to live a modest and simple life instead of flaunting his wealth like other prominent Twitch personalities.

Asmongold's decision to stream on a demonetized channel

On December 17, 2021, Zack uploaded a video to his main YouTube channel, revealing that he makes no money from streaming anymore since he actively decided to stream on his alternate Twitch channel, ZackRawrr.

Following the unfortunate passing of his mother, Asmon has only streamed on his main Twitch channel on occasion, with 135 streams during a brief period between February-July 2022 and three days in June 2023.

Prior to October 2021, Zack would actively stream on both of his Twitch channels, however, after the death of his mother, he would start to consistently stream on his alternate ZackRawrr channel. The only extended periods of time where Asmon would not stream were when he was taking a voluntary hiatus due to the sheer amount of stress he was under.

Since this channel has always been demonetized, Asmon has made nothing while streaming on it for all 763 days he has been active.

Nevertheless, Zack still makes money from streaming, but only when he is doing so on his main Asmongold Twitch channel. He has only streamed on his main Twitch channel while doing sponsored content, which explains the 140-odd streams he has done since October 2021, which coincided with the release of Diablo 4 and the OTK Games Expo in June 2023.

Why did Asmongold stop streaming on his main Twitch channel?

Asmongold made the decision to stop streaming on his main account due to a series of unfortunate circumstances. Firstly, he suffered from a broken tooth, causing him discomfort and concern.

Additionally, his car required maintenance, and his father, who was essential for the process, fell ill, adding to his worries. The accumulation of stress from these events led him to opt for a break from streaming until things settled down.