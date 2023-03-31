Does Atelier Ryza 3 have English audio option?

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is the latest in Koei Tecmo's niche JRPG series. The franchise is pretty popular in its home country of Japan. As such, it has a fan following on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms, with many releases and remakes over the years. Atelier Ryza 3 is a standout title as it not only represents the latest and greatest in the series but also marks the final entry in the Secret sub-series. This is a big deal for overseas fans and is the most refined installment Atelier fans have witnessed thus far.

So it would not be a surprise for both old and new fans to check out the game to see the deal. As the Japanese studio develops the series and has a strong anime aesthetic, the game is expected to feature Japanese voiceovers.

But does Atelier Ryza 3 feature English audio for non-native fans as well?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is only playable with Japanese audio and English text. This is surprising given that past Atelier games have had English voices. Furthermore, it would have been a great inclusion for what's the biggest and best installment yet in the entire franchise.

However, neither of the previous two Ryza entries featured English voiceovers, so it makes some sense. The result can be a bit disorienting as the party members of the game's memorable cast often engage in banter during exploration. Following this can be annoying when trying to collect materials or dodge incoming enemies.

Regardless, that does not mean players will be left hanging. This scenario is not uncommon in the Japanese games industry. Several games have received English voiceovers post-launch, and there is a chance Atelier Ryza 3 could too. In a recent interview, the head of the development studio, Gust, revealed that the team might consider English audio if there is demand. How things will turn out remains to be seen.

What is the game about?

Ryza’s Third Chapter Delivers a Final Summer … and a Final Secret!

As a successor to the previous two Atelier Ryza games, this third entry continues Ryza's journey. After returning from the Capital, the young alchemist takes things slowly as she helps townsfolk around Kurken Island with their daily problems. However, the adventure finds her yet again with the appearance of a series of mysterious islands on the lake where Ryza's town is located. Furthermore, the protagonist is granted recipes for magical Keys by a mysterious voice in her head.

With returning characters like Lent and Claudia tagging along on the journey, Ryza must unravel all the secrets that have reared their heads. The game features a sizable open world with seamless transitions between biomes. As with many other modern JRPGs, plenty of monsters roam around the overworld and can initiate battles in Ryza's presence. The ATB system from past Ryza titles returns, allowing players to partake in heated battles against challenging foes.

The highlight is, of course, the alchemy system. Players can synthesize many items, from consumables to weapons. With a sprawling Skill Tree also accounted for, players are bound to spend much time taking in the sights in this latest RPG adventure.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

