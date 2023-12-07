Does Avatar Frontiers of Pandora have crossplay on PS5, Xbox, and PC?

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is the latest offering from French video game publishing conglomerate Ubisoft. Based on James Cameron's blockbuster movies, the game follows the story of a Na'vi warrior trying to fend off human colonizers. One of the title's best features is its co-op mode, which allows you and one of your friends to explore the beautiful world of Pandora together.

Since this mode is available, gamers may wonder if Avatar Frontiers of Pandora supports cross-platform play or crossplay. This article is here to answer that question specifically.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora crossplay support explained

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora does indeed have crossplay. Ubisoft has stated the following in a blog post on its site:

"Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora supports cross-platform play, allowing you to play with one friend on any supported platform. Co-op will become available after meeting Etuwa and completing 'The Aranahe Clan' quest in Kinglor Forest. Crossplay is enabled by default."

All available platforms for this game have the feature. This includes the Xbox series X and S, PlayStation 5, as well as PC. You and your co-op partner might own different systems. This feature will allow you to play together.

You can also disable crossplay if you want. To do that, you will need to pause the game and go to the Co-op Settings option. From the list, select Crossplay and turn it off. If you are an Xbox Series X/S user, you will be able to tweak this option directly from your console.

Massive Entertainment, the game's developer, revealed in an interview with Wccftech that one player will serve as the host while the other will be a guest. The latter will be able to retain all progress made during these co-op sessions, including gear, goods, and collectibles.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is a standalone title set in James Cameron's Avatar film universe. The game's story follows one of the Na'vi, a blue humanoid alien native to the planet Pandora, as they join the fight against the RDA, a human organization looking to exploit the natural resources of various worlds to ensure the human race's survival.

