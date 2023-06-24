Does Crash Team Rumble feature crossplay?

Crash Team Rumble has just been released, and fans of the famed Bandicoot are elated with this new installment of the strategic platformer title. The new game brings back the franchise’s well-loved characters like Coco, Dingodile, Tawna, Brio, Cortex, and Crash. Game developer, Toys For Bob created a whole new world for Crash and the gang as they’ll be competing in various games in a platform-centric setting.

Being introduced as an online multiplayer platformer, long-time fans of the game franchise are musing if it will have a cross-play feature. Players have had this query since the game’s announcement in 2022, and its publisher Activision has an answer for this.

Crash Team Rumble’s multiplayer mayhem

Does it have cross-platform support?

Crash Team Rumble will have a crossplay feature as per Activision's website. This means that players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S can compete with each other simultaneously.

Unfortunately, the developer is yet to make a statement regarding Crash Team Rumble’s port to PC. But players need not fret, since it is likely that Toys For Bob will likely do such a move.

A case in point is Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, which was released in October 2020 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game got ported to PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC in March 2021. There’s still hope, PC folks.

Now that Crash Team Rumble has been confirmed to have a crossplay feature, some players are musing if the game also has cross-progression. Unfortunately, this was not mentioned as part of the game yet. But, there is still the possibility that the developer might devise such a feature in future updates.

CTR basics and character classifications

CTR's gameplay will have two teams battling each other on a map where they must collect more Wumpa Fruit than the opposing team to win the match. It won't be easy, as the opposing team will be out to impede your progress.

As mentioned, Crash Team Rumble features numerous maps and game modes, as you can choose from three hero roles as soon as they enter the arena. In line with this, the characters have unique abilities, movesets, and individual power.

The aforementioned hero roles include:

Scorers – These characters are good at collecting and banking those Wumpa Fruits.

Blockers – They are tasked to block the opposing team’s scorers in dunking those Wumpa Fruits.

Boosters – They help activate those Relic Stations and Gem Pads to get those Wumpa multipliers.

Poll : 0 votes