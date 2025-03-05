Does Deadpool deserve another shot at a video game?

There was a time when Deadpool was not as popular as he currently is. In fact, the fourth-wall-breaking character wasn't so mainstream a decade ago. However, this changed when Ryan Reynolds donned the red suit to play him on the big screen. Thereafter, our Merc with a Mouth saw a rise in popularity after his standalone game failed to become a success.

Ad

The title was originally released in 2013 and was ported to the eight-generation of consoles in 2015 after the first Deadpool movie became a hit. However, even the port to newer systems could not capitalize on the film's success. This raised doubts about whether the character was dealt a bad hand or never deserved to have his own game.

This article explains why Deadpool deserves another shot at his own standalone video game.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Deadpool game had a few problems

The game had its flaws (Image via Activision // YouTube/@Mind Pulp)

When the title was first released in 2013, Deadpool fans were excited to finally play as him in his standalone outing. This saw the Merc with a Mouth in the limelight for once, but unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. Several issues with the game pulled it back from achieving the status of a great superhero title. Here are some of those issues:

Ad

Repetitive gameplay: The gameplay felt repetitive because of the constant need for button-mashing and spongy enemies that took a long time to kill. This made the game a nightmare even on the easiest difficulty, as it was difficult to beat even a single NPC.

The gameplay felt repetitive because of the constant need for button-mashing and spongy enemies that took a long time to kill. This made the game a nightmare even on the easiest difficulty, as it was difficult to beat even a single NPC. Forced jokes: While the game manages to capture the character's essence, some jokes feel out of place and forced. This results in moments where a player may sometimes find Deadpool's jokes cringy during cutscenes and gameplay segments.

While the game manages to capture the character's essence, some jokes feel out of place and forced. This results in moments where a player may sometimes find Deadpool's jokes cringy during cutscenes and gameplay segments. Licensing issues: The licensing issue between Marvel and Activision resulted in the game being delisted twice from online stores. This hampered sales, and even to this day, the title is unavailable for purchase digitally.

The licensing issue between Marvel and Activision resulted in the game being delisted twice from online stores. This hampered sales, and even to this day, the title is unavailable for purchase digitally. Weak level design: The levels felt too linear and boring, as their layouts lacked color and a sense of variety. The most common video game trope of having a mission in the sewers was also used, which immediately made the title feel like it lacked creativity.

Ad

Ryan Reynolds made Deadpool mainstream

The film grossed over $1 billion (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

When the first Deadpool film was released in 2015 (Ryan Reynolds played the character on-screen), fans were excited to see an R-rated superhero when Marvel was focusing on the PG-13 demographic. This elevated the character's success and gave him two sequels, making it a billion-dollar franchise.

Ad

His banter on the big screen with other characters, such as Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, also added to his personality. Furthermore, Deadpool's entrance into the MCU with his third film last year played a huge role in increasing his popularity.

The game saw a resurgence as people were trying to find physical copies that went up in price, costing over $100. This indicarted that the movies generated interest in fans to try out the game over a decade after its original release.

Ad

While this success didn't help the Merc with a Mouth back when the game was rereleased on the eight-generation of consoles, there is certainly a larger audience now who are more than happy to appreciate another title featuring him in all his gory glory.

Does Deadpool deserve another video game?

Another outing is much deserved (Image via Activision // YouTube/@Mind Pulp)

The answer is yes. While the films have seen their fair bit of success on the big screen, the character is yet to make a name in the video game sphere. Deadpool is widely appreciated whenever he is part of other Marvel titles, so one featuring him as the main protagonist should click with the massive fan following he has now.

Bringing Nolan North back to voice him again in the game would be perfect, as he understands the character and his mannerisms well. The title could also benefit from the latest technology to give life to massive environments with interesting-level designs. The combat system should also be refined to feel less repetitive, making the game what it was always meant to be — an instant classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.