Does Dragon's Dogma 2 allow multiple saves?

Dragon's Dogma 2 finally received its first major title update since its release. Apart from simple bug fixes and under-the-hood optimizations, the update (1.050) comes packed with some of the most-requested features, including, but not limited to, an increased cap on the Art of Metamorphosis item, locked frame rate option on consoles, and most importantly, the Start New Game option.

The Start New Game option is something many fans have been asking for since the game's release. The option to start a new game not only gives players a direct way to reroll their campaign if they end up going on an undesired path but it also extends the game's replayability, beyond the New Game+ cycles.

However, Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't do a very good job of explaining every minute detail of the Start New Game option. As such, many players might be wondering whether Dragon's Dogma 2 allows multiple saves or not.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Are there multiple saves in Dragon's Dogma 2?

No, there aren't multiple saves in Dragon's Dogma 2, even after the update 1.050. The Start New Game option is a silver bullet, one that will overwrite your current save file should you choose to continue with that option. Unlike New Game+, Start New Game essentially gives you a blank slate, letting you start the entire campaign from scratch.

The initial omission of a dedicated "New Game" option in the sequel's release version was puzzling, considering it was present in the original Dragon's Dogma, as well as the Dark Arisen, re-release on eighth-gen consoles and PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is a massive action RPG, one that prides itself on being driven by player choice, instead of being a linear, by-the-numbers open-world role-playing experience. However, given how many choices the game presents you with, it's very natural that you will end up not experiencing a vast majority of what Dragon's Dogma 2 has to offer, on your first playthrough.

Having a New Game option is thus, necessary for the RPG, not only to give players the option to restart their campaign but also to allow them a way to re-experience the game, albeit from a completely different perspective. For instance, if you start the game with a Human character, you will automatically miss out on a vast majority of quests for the Beastern race.

However, with the Start New Game option, you can create a brand new character, probably of a different race and starting vocation than what you chose on your first playthrough, and experience the entire campaign in a completely new way.

Additionally, there's the lingering danger of Dragonsplague. Hence, there's always the chance that you might end up losing on a vast majority of optional quests if you fail to identify symptoms of the disease in your support pawns. Having the New Game option acts as a remedy for such instances.