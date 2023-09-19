Does EA FC 24 have crossplay?

EA FC 24 went live for a selected audience on September 19 (streamers) but will be available to more players when the early access rolls out on September 22. Despite dropping the FIFA tag, EA Sports has plenty of additions in store for fans. To further incentivize the playerbase, there will be full crossplay available on all but one platform, with certain restrictions.

Crossplay was incorporated into the iconic series last year, with FIFA 23 being the first full launch boasting the feature. It has been an amazing addition, and both generations of platforms have enjoyed it so far. Proceedings will be similar regarding crossplay in EA FC 24. While players can make use of crossplay, there are certain restrictions.

EA FC 24's crossplay has plenty of benefits

In FIFA 23, crossplay was available on both current and old-gen consoles. EA FC 24 will follow the same pattern, with crossplay available between PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series XlS. Similarly, Xbox One owners could play with and against PS4 players. However, there won't be any crossplay between the two generations.

This is due to the gameplay differences between the two versions. Current-gen has features like HyperMotion V, which completely transforms gameplay. Crossplay between two generations could result in differential outcomes and lead to an unfair advantage.

Moreover, Nintendo Switch won't have any crossplay despite all the upgrades arriving on the platform. However, Switch users will get their first taste of the Frostbite Engine, along with a host of new features. The Digital Edition on Switch certainly looks to be a big upgrade despite the hike in its price to $59.99. However, there won't be any crossplay, and EA Sports has already confirmed it.

Switch will also have its own separate Ultimate Team 24 market. This will be applicable to PC as well. While players on the latter will be able to compete against and with those on PS5 and the Xbox Series XlS, the Ultimate Team 24 markets will be different. Xbox One and PS4 users will dive into the same market as their current-gen counterparts.

EA FC 24 will also provide players with the option to turn off crossplay. Like last year, it will be turned on by default, but there will be an option to switch it off. While keeping crossplay leads to faster matchmaking, there were notable issues with connectivity and latency for some players.