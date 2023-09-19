All new features coming to EA FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch

While the PC and console versions of EA FC 24 have been stealing the spotlight with new features and additions, the Nintendo Switch version of the game has been completely revamped in its own right. After the franchise was rebranded as EA Sports FC, the developers have left no stone unturned to try and provide fans with the best possible footballing experience across all platforms.

The biggest change being introduced to the Nintendo Switch version of EA FC 24 compared to FIFA 23 includes the overall game mechanics and build. So far, the handheld platform received Legacy versions of the game that lacked many new features in terms of gameplay, but the upcoming title will bring a plethora of additions to the Switch as well.

EA FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch will offer multiple brand-new features

Since the platform will now include brand-new game mechanics, it is only fitting that it will also feature similar game modes compared to the console versions. This will allow football fans to play one of the most sophisticated football simulation games on the go, making EA FC 24 really promising for the Nintendo Switch.

These are the various changes coming to the Switch version of the much-anticipated game:

Ultimate Team game modes

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular and lucrative game mode in the series, attracting a large fanbase due to the various game modes on offer. However, the Nintendo Switch versions of previous titles were deprived of key game modes like Champions, Division Rivals, and Squad Battles. All of these will now be introduced to the platform in EA FC 24.

This offers gamers the opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the world to try and earn enticing rewards and upgrade their squads.

Ultimate Team features

Introducing the latest in-game mechanics to Nintendo Switch will also allow EA Sports to provide fans of portable gaming with a host of new features, including exciting new additions like Seasons, Evolutions, and various campaigns.

While the transfer market for the Switch will be separate from the console and PC transfer markets, these new features will give gamers a sense of inclusion and keep them updated with the latest content in EA FC 24.

VOLTA Football and Pro Clubs

VOLTA Football and Pro Clubs will be added to the Nintendo Switch version of EA FC 24 as well. VOLTA Football is a much more recent addition to the franchise compared to Pro Clubs, but it has amassed a large fanbase due to its fast-paced and high-octane footballing action. Meanwhile, Pro Clubs is undoubtedly one of the most popular and enjoyable online game modes in the series.

The addition of both these modes is a massive step in the right direction when it comes to the future of the series, as it boosts their inclusivity and improves the online experience for fans of portable gaming.