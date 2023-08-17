EA FC 24 Pro Clubs Deep Dive: All major features revealed

With Pro Clubs being a super popular and prominent game mode in the FIFA franchise, EA Sports has made a host of alterations to it in EA FC 24. The studio has showcased some changes in this title's latest Deep Dive trailer. Pro Clubs offers arguably the most realistic and authentic footballing experience possible, and any improvements to this mode will serve to boost immersion.

Despite having an incredibly expansive community and playerbase, Pro Clubs was often deprived of the same level of innovation and attention as provided to cash-cow modes like Ultimate Team. However, with EA FC 24 being right around the corner, its developers have revealed certain new additions to this mode.

Pro Clubs Deep Dive trailer heralds a bright future for the game mode in EA FC 24

EA Sports has decided to overhaul and revamp several aspects of Pro Clubs in EA FC 24, ranging from gameplay and progression to cosmetics and more. While some changes were mentioned in previous Deep Dive trailers, including the addition of PlayStyles, several features addressed in this game's new clip are exclusive to how Clubs is played.

Crossplay

This has been arguably the most requested change by fans, with Pro Clubs being denied Crossplay accessibility in FIFA 23 despite its popularity. The developers have listened to the complaints, and this game mode now features Crossplay. As an additional perk, gamers on the Nintendo Switch version will also be able to play Pro Clubs in EA FC 24.

New progression system

While Crossplay is a much-needed system, the new progression mechanics for Pro Clubs in EA FC 24 will certainly be a divisive topic. EA Sports has done away with the previous system and replaced it with a seasonal approach. Gamers will compete in various tiers of competition per season: the league phase, promotion phase, and playoffs phase.

While that first one resembles the current system, it does not always end in promotion. Instead, players rank up throughout the league phase to compete in the promotional one to secure their progress for the next division. Playoffs includes tournament-style matches played to earn bonus rewards within a gamer's particular division in EA FC 24 Pro Clubs.

While this might be a divisive addition, fans will be glad to know that relegation is no longer a thing in Pro Clubs.

Fans and Reputation

This is a measure of your overall progress throughout the year, taking your club from Sunday League to Champions League level. Gamers will be able to maintain and improve upon their reputation as seasons progress in this feature, with higher levels providing better AI players for their squad.

EA Sports has also added a new Skill Rating system to Pro Clubs, providing an accurate measure of a Club's performance within their divisions.

Cosmetic changes

Gamers will have all new ways to customize their Pro Clubs and VOLTA avatars, as well as their stadium, crowd atmosphere, ambience, and much more. This is an exciting addition that will greatly improve the overall immersion offered by EA FC 24.