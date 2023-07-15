EA Sports FC 24 on Nintendo Switch: All major changes coming to the handhold console

EA Sports FC 24 is an upcoming soccer game set to release on September 29, 2023, on multiple platforms, one of which is Nintendo's Switch. This game will feature changes and improvements compared to its predecessor on the handheld device. It will offer players a unique and immersive experience through its gameplay and impressive graphics.

Let's look at the major changes coming to EA Sports FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch.

Career Mode, Volta, and other EA Sports FC 24 features coming to Nintendo Switch

Frostbite Engine integration

Frostbite Engine allowing Ea Sports FC 24 in Nintendo Switch (Image via EA Sports)

FC 24 is the first time DICE's Frostbite Engine is being integrated into a game in this series on Nintendo's Switch. It is known for delivering stunning graphics and facilitating realistic gameplay. Players can expect enhanced visuals, smoother animations, and an overall more immersive gaming experience thanks to this Frostbite Engine.

Full Ultimate Team experience

Ultimate Team (Image via EA Sports)

The game will introduce a full Ultimate Team experience for Nintendo's Switch. Players will have the chance to create their own club legends and build their dream team in this mode. Moreover, it will also allow gamers to collect player cards, come up with unique strategies, and compete against other players online.

Volta Mode

Volta in EA Sports FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

This mode wasn't available in FIFA 23 for Nintendo, but it will be in its successor. Volta brings the joy of street football and Futsal, letting gamers create their own football character, enhance their skills, and engage in both single as well as multiplayer matches. With various game modes such as Arcade, Squads, and Battles, this mode offers a dynamic and thrilling experience.

Improved Career Mode

Career Mode in EA Sports FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Career Mode in EA FC 24 will feature significant improvements compared to its predecessor on the Switch. Gamers will be able to guide their team to success by being a manager. With enhanced player development, realistic transfer negotiations, and interactive press conferences, this Career Mode offers a more immersive and authentic soccer management experience.

Same-gen crossplay

Same-gen crossplay introduced in EA Sports FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 24 on the Nintendo Switch will support same-gen crossplay. This means that owners of this device will be able to compete with players on other platforms. Whether you're enjoying a game against friends or challenging players from around the world, this same-gen crossplay feature adds a new level of competitiveness to the title.

New HyperMotionV technology

New HyperMotionV in EA Sports FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

The title will introduce new HyperMotionV technology, which utilizes real match data to deliver more realistic in-game play. It enhances player movements, animations, and overall gameplay, making the gaming experience on Nintendo's Switch more immersive and lifelike.

Expanded single-player content

More single-player content (Image via EA Sports)

The game offers a wide range of single-player game modes to cater to different preferences. Some of the notable options in this regard include Kick Off, Squad Battles, Tournaments, Skill Mode, and Practice Arena. These modes provide players with various challenges, skill-building opportunities, and the chance to compete against AI-controlled teams.

FC 24 brings a host of major changes and improvements via its Frostbite Engine, full Ultimate Team experience, Volta mode, improved Career Mode, same-gen crossplay, and more.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.