EA FC24 Icon player leaks: Players comfirmed to be added so far

The excitement surrounding EA FC24 is growing steadily as updated information is leaked and announced daily. FUT is a popular feature in the virtual world, where players can build their own squads using virtual player cards. Be prepared to fully immerse yourself in the magic of playing alongside one of football's all-time greats. The most demanded icon cards feature legendary football players from the past, often called "Icons" or "Legends."

These players are typically retired and have had illustrious football careers. For example, a player may have an icon card showing their prime years, while another version represents their later years.

These versions may have different attributes, allowing players to choose the iteration that suits their team's needs perfectly. Let's look at some players that are confirmed EA FC24 icons.

Sir Bobby Charlton and 2 other confirmed EA FC24 icons

1) Bobby Charlton

Sir Bobby Charlton is a former English footballer widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders ever. During his career, he scored 199 goals in 606 appearances for Manchester United and 49 in 106 appearances for the England national team. Players are excited about Sir Charlton's introduction in EA FC24 as he was known for his exceptional goal-scoring ability, powerful long-range shots, and precise passing.

He was a crucial player in the England team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup, scoring vital goals throughout the tournament. Sir Charlton also had a successful club career, winning numerous trophies with Manchester United, including three English First Division titles and the European Cup.

He retired from professional football in 1973 and has since been involved in various charitable and ambassadorial roles. He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1994. Sir Bobby Charlton is a true legend of the game, and his contributions to football will always be remembered.

2) Frank Ribery

Franck Ribery is a retired French professional footballer who left an indelible mark on the sport. Born on April 7, 1983, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, Ribery excelled as a winger throughout his illustrious career. Renowned for his exceptional dribbling skills, agility, and versatility, he mesmerized fans with his ability to create scoring opportunities and deliver pinpoint crosses.

Ribery's professional journey included successful stints at renowned clubs such as FC Bayern Munich and Olympique de Marseille. He scored 523 club goals in 114 appearances and 16 in 81 international matches. He has won numerous domestic and international titles.

Ribery's impact on the game extends beyond his on-field accomplishments, and fans are eagerly waiting to use him in EA FC24, as he became a revered figure and source of inspiration for aspiring footballers. His retirement marked the end of an era, but his legacy as one of the finest footballers of his generation remains intact.

3) Zico

Zico, whose real name is Arthur Antunes Coimbra, is a Brazilian football legend who left an indelible mark on the sport. Zico was born on March 3, 1953, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is considered one of the greatest attacking midfielders in the sport's history. Zico has 192 club goals in 333 appearances and 48 in 71 international matches.

Known for his exceptional technique, vision, and goal-scoring ability, he was a true maestro on the field, and players cannot wait to use him in EA FC24. Zico's career was mainly associated with Flamengo, where he achieved tremendous success, including multiple domestic and international titles.

Zico's impact extended beyond his playing career, as he later pursued coaching and managerial roles, sharing his knowledge and passion for the game. His style of play and football intelligence inspire players and fans worldwide. Zico's name remains synonymous with skill, creativity, and love of the beautiful game.

These three players have already sparked uproar among fans and game enthusiasts. To obtain icon cards in EA FC24, players must acquire them through special packs or complete specific challenges or objectives in the game, as these cards are scarce and highly desirable. Icon cards often carry high value in the FUT transfer market, and that is most likely the possible case in EA FC24 as well.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes