Does Enshrouded have crossplay?

Enshrouded just got dropped on January 24, 2024, and people have been wondering if this brand-new survival game comes with crossplay facilities. Like every other such title in today’s market, this one offers a splendid solo gameplay experience. However, you can enjoy it more if you play online with your friends.

The game's initial release saw it make its way to PC only. Sadly, Enshrouded doesn't have a port for PS5 or Xbox players to enjoy. However, the developers have shown their interest in this regard.

Does Enshrouded support crossplay?

Official art for the game (Image via Keen Games)

As of the writing of this article, the title has been released only on PC and thus dose not support crossplay. Even though you can play with your friends if they have a PC copy, the lack of crossplay limits the player count to a relatively small pool.

Having crossplay support for this survival game would attract a lot of players to this brand-new survival game as people would love to know what it has to offer. So, until it supports crossplay and cross-platform servers, you can indulge in the co-op mode with your friends online.

Does Enshrouded have couch co-op?

There is no facility to enjoy couch co-op at the moment, and it is unlikely that Keen Games will add it either.

However, as mentioned above, you can enjoy online co-op with your friends if they have a copy of their own. There is a lot that you can do in this title, and while you can enjoy everything while playing solo, survival games are best enjoyed with your buddies.

When will Enshrouded come to Xbox and PlayStation?

Screenshot from the game (Image via Keen Games)

Though we are aware that it will arrive later, this adventure survival title does not yet have an official release date on PlayStation or Xbox systems. The official Keen Games website states that the game will launch "later" on PlayStation and Xbox, after being available on PC first.

To ensure that console gamers can join in on the excitement, we will need to wait for further details to determine the precise release date. If you want to play Enshrouded using Game Pass, you will have to wait for that as well.

Is there a demo for Enshrouded?

Enshrouded does not have a demo version yet. One was offered during the most recent Steam Fest, which was held from October 9, 2023, to October 16, 2023.

Subsequent demo versions haven't been available since then. Furthermore, it's unlikely that the title will see another demo given its official release.