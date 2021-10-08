Does France have the best international squad in FIFA 22?

It has been a week since the official release of FIFA 22, and players have been busy exploring the various aspects of the game. Although Ultimate Team usually attracts the maximum attention, the international teams are pretty interesting as well.

This year, France seems to have the best international squad judging by their overall ratings. This isn't surprising, though their world ranking in real life has dropped to fourth.

FIFA 22: France, the highest-rated international team

Here is how the French team is ranked according to overall ratings in FIFA 22:

Attacking - 88

88 Midfield - 85

85 Defending - 82

82 Overall - 85

85 Star Rating - 5

The squad gets an OVR of 85, and they're the only ones to get so. England, Argentina, Portugal, and Spain are all categorized in the 2nd position with an OVR of 84. Meanwhile, Belgium, Germany, and Italy come in 3rd position with their 83 overall rating.

Here is the entire French squad and their ratings in FIFA 22:

Hugo Lloris (GK) - 87

Léo Dubois (RB) - 78

Raphaël Varane (CB) - 86

Presnel Kimpembe (CB) - 83

Lucas Hernández (LB/CB) - 83

N'Golo Kanté (CDM/CM) - 90

Paul Pogba (CM/LM) - 87

Adrien Rabiot (CM/CDM) - 81

Karim Benzema (CF/ST) - 89

Antoine Griezmann (ST/LW/RW) - 85

Kylian Mbappé (ST/LW) - 91

Kingsley Coman (LM/RM/LW) - 86

Jordan Veretout (CDM/CM) - 82

Lucas Digne (LB) - 84

Clément Lenglet (CB) - 82

Steve Mandanda (GK) - 81

Anthony Martial (ST/LM) - 81

Aurélien Tchouaméni (CM/CDM) - 79

Kurt Zouma (CB) - 81

Moussa Diaby (LW/RM/LM) - 81

Thomas Lemar (LM/CM/RM) - 83

Jules Koundé (CB) - 83

Mike Maignan (GK) - 84

Apart from having a star-studded offensive side, France also has an extremely capable midfield. The defense may feel a bit underwhelming in comparison, but good defensive sides are hard to find in FIFA 22.

In-game, FIFA 22 players have a good chance of winning when playing as France, but it's not guaranteed. All of the other international teams in the top five are more than capable of outperforming them.

In the end, it depends entirely on the skills of the player.

