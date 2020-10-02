Does your Madden 21 progress transfer from PS4 to PS5?

One of the biggest questions on Madden 21 fans' minds concerns the transfer of data from the PlayStation 4 to the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X. After all, spending so much time on the current-generation versions might not be worth it if your progress will be wiped when you upgrade to a next-generation console.

This is a huge topic within the gaming community, as there is some misconfusion regarding the transition to the new consoles. However, fear not, as we have everything you need to know about your Madden 21 progress if you plan to upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Your Madden 21 progress on the next-gen consoles

Image via EA

In short, most of your progress from the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Madden 21 will transfer over to the new consoles. However, there are caveats to this that you need to know if you're planning on upgrading come November or December.

First and foremost, if you buy a copy of Madden 21 on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade freely. This is called 'Dual Entitlement', and works up until the launch of Madden 22. Essentially, if you buy a physical or disc version of Madden 21 for the current-gen consoles, you can upgrade at no extra cost.

In regards to your actual data though, this is where things get a little tricky. EA has stated that most of your progress from Madden 21 will transfer over to the new consoles. Of course, you need to make sure you're on the same account for this and for Dual Entitlement to work. Here are the exact details on how the data transfer will work.

Madden NFL 21 Ultimate Team binder content and Madden Points will transfer. Progress in certain Franchise modes can also be imported from current generation to next generation.

So it seems that not every piece of data will be transferable but for the most part, whatever progress you have in Madden 21 won't be lost if you upgrade to a new console.