My Time at Portia is the newest farming simulator from developers Pathea Games, being released across multiple platforms worldwide. Players participate in a relaxing single-player campaign as they begin their life anew in Portia. While farming and battling against giant monsters in the beautiful town is rather endearing, many players have been curious whether they can play together in a co-op mode of sorts within the game - which is sadly not the case.

Read on to learn more about the game's lack of multiplayer mode.

My Time at Portia does not possess any multiplayer modes

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that My Time at Portia will not ship with any multiplayer modes out of the box at the time of writing this article. The game is a purely single-player experience, and the devs have no immediate plans to add either local or online cooperative multiplayer soon.

This revelation will disappoint players, as the game could benefit from adding online social elements.

However, interested players can look forward to the sequel, My Time At Sandrock, which features multiplayer support. The game is available as an Early Access title on Steam, possessing the same charm as the original.

What are the officially supported platforms in My Time at Portia?

The game is available on various platforms - including consoles, mobile devices, and PCs. The supported platforms include:

Steam (PC)

Gog (PC)

Epic Games (PC)

Humble Store (PC)

PlayStation 4 (Console)

Xbox One (Console)

Nintendo Switch (Console)

Android (Mobile)

iOS (Mobile)

My Time At Portia is a beautiful social simulation game emphasizing farming and building relationships, much like Stardew Valley. The game was released worldwide on January 15, 2019, across multiple platforms. Players begin their life anew in Portia as they restore Pa's workshop to its former glory, cultivating crops and raising animals.

The game also features intriguing combat against various foes and pleasant exploration and has won numerous awards.

