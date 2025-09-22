  • home icon
Does Silent Hill F have early access? Release time and countdown explored

By Rishi Pallav
Published Sep 22, 2025 12:20 GMT
Silent Hill F releases on September 25, 2025 worldwide (Image via KONAMI)
Silent Hill F releases on September 25, 2025 worldwide (Image via KONAMI)

Yes, Silent Hill F includes early access, and if you purchase the Deluxe Edition, you don't need to wait until the game is formally released. The official release date is set for September 25, 2025, but those who purchase the Deluxe Edition can play the game starting on September 23, 2025, for a 48-hour early access period.

Preloads went live on September 21, 2025, so players can begin downloading the game now if they pre-ordered the Standard or Deluxe editions.

When will Silent Hill F release in early access?

The early access window starts on September 23, 2025, at 9 PM PT for PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows via Steam and Epic Games.

Global release timings (Image via KONAMI)
Global release timings (Image via KONAMI)

Below you can find a countdown showing when the game's early access phase will go live:

Due to the different time zones, some players in Asia and Oceania will actually get to play even earlier than the rest of the world. This means in places like Tokyo or Sydney, players will get to step into the game before anyone in the US.

Silent Hill F full release timings by region

For the standard launch, the game officially goes live on September 25, 2025, across all platforms. Here’s a breakdown by region:

  • Los Angeles (PDT): 9:00 PM, Sept 24 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows & Steam/Epic Games)
  • New York (EDT): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows & Steam/Epic Games)
  • London (BST): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 5:00 AM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Paris (CEST): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 6:00 AM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Istanbul (GMT+3): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 7:00 AM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Riyadh (GMT+3): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 7:00 AM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Hong Kong (HKT): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 12:00 PM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Tokyo (JST): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 1:00 PM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Sydney (AEST): 12:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows) / 2:00 PM, Sept 25 (Steam/Epic Games)
  • Sao Paulo (BRT): 1:00 AM, Sept 25 (PlayStation/Xbox/Windows & Steam/Epic Games)
That wraps up everything on the early access of Silent Hill F. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

