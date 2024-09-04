Does Star Wars Outlaws have New Game Plus?

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws has quickly become one of the more popular games of 2024. Since its release in late August, players have been traversing the action-adventure game's moons and planets as protagonist Kay Vess. A question that is often asked about the title is whether it has New Game Plus. The answer to this is no, the feature is not available right now.

However, this might change in the future should Ubisoft decide to introduce New Game Plus with a title update.

How Star Wars Outlaws could benefit from New Game Plus

The Star Wars Outlaws story gives players control of Kay Vess, a rebel who masterfully conducts high-stakes heists to make ends meet. Supporting her in this cause is her merquaal companion, Nix.

Having New Game Plus could be of much benefit to Star Wars Outlaws players. First and foremost, it would be a way for those who want to replay the story to do so, but this time with the benefit of having Kay's abilities and skills upgraded to make progression and defeating enemies slightly easier.

Outlaws could benefit from having New Game Plus (Image via Ubisoft)

Additionally, Ubisoft couldo implement New Game Plus in such a way that players could choose which aspects of their upgraded characters and vehicles make it into the new game. For instance, if players only want to bring over Kay's upgraded abilities and wish to upgrade their Speeder and Trailblazer vehicles over the course of story progression, they should be allowed to do so.

For the time being, however, players can only hope that Ubisoft brings New Game Plus to Star Wars Outlaws some time in the future. A title update or a possible DLC might bring the feature to the game, though that is purely speculative.

Why players must consider Star Wars Outlaws

Kay Vess' story takes place in the Star Wars universe and is set between the events of the movies The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Players control Kay as she undertakes heists of increasing scale and importance, all to make ends meet.

The game features cameos from popular characters in the franchise, like Jabba the Hutt and Lando Calrissian. Its captivating story and great side characters make for it a game that even non-Star Wars fans might enjoy.

