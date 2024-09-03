Where to find Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws

Among some of the franchise's most iconic characters, players look out for Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws. This is because Lando isn't just a renowned figure, but he also offers certain useful skills that come in handy. He appeared prominently in the early Star Wars films and is someone whom the protagonist Kay can locate and meet up with.

Finding experts in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the best methods of acquiring new skills. They offer various rewards and help progress in the game, which makes finding them a priority for every new player. Some of these iconic characters have certain prerequisites, including time constraints or the need to execute specific tasks in certain missions.

We take a look at how players can find Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws and obtain all the rewards he has to offer.

Locating Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws

Players can find Lando after reaching planet Akiva (Image via Ubisoft)

After traveling to planet Akiva, speak with the bartender at The Alcazar. This NPC will supply you with the location of Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws. He will situated at the high rollers' Sabacc den.

Lando can be unlocked through one of the main missions in the game after arriving on Akiva and will be known as the High Roller. Upon following the instructions provided by the bartender, you will be taken to the high rollers' Sabacc room. Lando will be found here, gambling at the table. He will then send you on a journey to reclaim his lucky token.

Rewards for locating Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws

The questline rewards players with various useful skills (Image via Ubisoft)

Lando is an Expert in Star Wars Outlaws who will provide you with up to six additional skills that help players in Sabacc and upgrade the blaster of Kay among other things.

Plan A - Kay will learn a Sabacc trick to help even the odds, which is unlocked at the end of the High Roller questline. Plan B - Upgrades Kay's blaster for more damage and is unlocked at the end of the High Roller questline. Roll Maneuver - A strafing dodge maneuver has a longer distance and damage negation unlocked after defeating 10 enemies, finding 10 containers in space, and dodging five incoming missiles. Shoot First - The first blaster shot will deal extra AOE damage, which is unlocked after winning three Sabacc games, defeating 10 enemies in blaster hipfire, and beating two Sabacc High-Rollers. Ask Later - Gain adrenaline momentarily after unholstering the blaster, or near-miss from hip fire, unlockable after collecting 10 charms, defeating an enemy with a single hipfire shot, and defeating two Sabacc nemeses. Just Improvise - Gain high adrenaline after fast talk or arrest sequence, unlockable by having a good or better reputation with three individual syndicates and at the same time stealing from two syndicate vaults.

These skills make Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws a notable expert that players must locate quickly to unlock the various unique abilities mentioned above.

