How to farm Quadanium in Star Wars Outlaws

Quadanium in Star Wars Outlaws is one of the essential resources you'll need to upgrade your ship and speeder. Outlaws is one of the few games based on the iconic Star Wars IP that allows players to access not only a ship for traveling through outer space but also an advanced hoverbike known as a speeder for traversing planets.

However, to maintain your ship and speeder, you will need Quadanium in Star Wars Outlaws. In this article, we’ve shared details on where to find it.

Guide to farming Quadanium in Star Wars Outlaws

Here's how you can find Quadanium. (Image via Ubisoft)

Quadanium is fairly common in Star Wars Outlaws and can be easily obtained through the following methods:

Looting scraps.

Buying it from smugglers or scavengers.

Looting enemy ships you destroy in space.

Scraps can be found throughout the game. Every time you pick up scraps, there’s a chance you'll obtain Quadanium. There is no specific indicator or certain type of pile of scraps that guarantees Quadanium, but if you keep searching for them, you're bound to find some. The best place for farming scraps is from destroyed ships.

Buy Quadanium from smugglers all around the space. (Image via Ubisoft)

In addition to scraps, you can also acquire Quadanium by purchasing it from smugglers or scavengers. You can buy the resource as many times as you want. All you need to do is refresh the shop and purchase it again. This is quite an effective method of obtaining the resource, though buying resources can become expensive over time.

Lastly, you can also get Quadanium in Star Wars Outlaws by destroying enemy ships in space. The loot these ships drop can include Quadanium, but keep in mind that not all ships you destroy will contain it. Once you destroy an enemy ship, use your tractor beam to pull the loot toward your ship and collect it.

