Star Wars Outlaws vs Black Myth Wukong: Similarities and differences explained

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws recently released to the public, and has gained much popularity over the past few days. Players can explore the vast lands of Toshara in the title, controlling an all-new character called Kay Vess as they help her conduct high-stakes heists to make ends meet.

The game has, however, been compared with many others, including Game Science's popular release Black Myth Wukong. We will now examine some similarities and differences between the two titles.

Similarities between Star Wars Outlaws and Black Myth Wukong

Fast travel

Both games feature ways to have the character fast travel to different parts of the map. In Outlaws, players need to complete the early-game mission Underworld to unlock fast travel. Once completed, players can fast travel by opening the map and selecting the desired fast travel point.

Both games offer a fast travel method (image via Ubisoft)

Similarly, in Wukong, players will unlock Keeper's Shrines across the course of the game's story. The player can then approach any Keeper's Shrine and transport Sun Wukong to other shrines across the map.

Availability

Both games are available across the three major home gaming systems, namely PS5, PC, and the Xbox Series X/S. Star Wars Outlaws is currently available on all 3 systems, while Wukong is available on PS5 and PC and has been confirmed to receive a release on Xbox systems in the future.

Skill upgrades

In Wukong, players can enhance Sun Wukong's abilities via a detailed skill tree present in the game. This allows players to increase the damage per hit, the amount of Focus gained upon a successful attack, the character's stamina, and so on. All these abilities aid Sun Wukong in his quests.

Both games offer ways to improve the character's abilities (image via Game Science)

In Outlaws, players must have the protagonist converse with different NPCs to unlock skills. These are not just ordinary NPCs but established supporting characters from the vast Star Wars universe, including Selo Rovak, Lando Calrissian, and even Jabba the Hutt.

Differences between Star Wars Outlaws and Black Myth Wukong

Game's setting

Players of Black Myth Wukong will be taken on a journey across the vast ancient Chinese heartland in the 1600s through the course of the game. Sun Wukong must traverse dense forests, arid deserts, and even snow-capped mountains to achieve his goal of exacting justice for the wrongs committed against his clan.

Both games are set in vastly different environments (Image via Game Science)

On the other hand, Outlaws is based in the Star Wars universe and takes place between the events of the movies "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi", movies which are popular with fans. Players can travel to five different planets, called Cantonica, Toshara, Kijimi, Tattooine, and Akiva.

Difficulty Settings

Star Wars Outlaws offers the player a chance to change the difficulty of the game's story. The default presets are termed Explorer, Adventurer, Outlaw, and Scoundrel in ascending order of difficulty. Players can also customize their difficulty settings, allowing them to tweak individual settings like player health, lock-picking difficulty, enemy difficulty, and more.

Outlaws offers players a chance to tweak difficulty settings (Image via Ubisoft)

On the other hand, Game Science's Black Myth Wukong does not offer players an opportunity to modify the game's difficulty level. This has wrongly resulted in the title falling in the souls-like category, which sees games that don't offer the player a chance to change difficulty settings.

Also read: Best Star Wars Outlaws settings for PS5

Vehicles

Being a Star Wars game, the player has ample options for traversal in vehicles. Kay is presented with a choice of a Speeder bike, and the Trailblazer spaceship. Both of these are great ways to navigate around the vast map and explore the open world.

Star Wars Outlaws offers players a choice between two vehicles to traverse the game's vast map (Image via Ubisoft)

Being set in ancient China, Sun Wukong cannot use vehicles in Black Myth Wukong. As mentioned before, players can still use Keeper's Shrines to quickly make their way around certain points on the map.

