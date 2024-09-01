How to obtain Speed Boost for Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws provides many interesting tools to help Kay Vess navigate the beloved intergalactic world of Star Wars. These tools can be upgraded further to increase their abilities beyond when you first acquire them. For instance, Speeder is your companion bike, a tool paramount to exploring various planets and navigating mission to mission.
One of the many quality-of-life additions you can add to your Speeder is the ability to add a speed boost while almost anywhere in the open world. This ability can be unlocked by meeting with Selo, also known as The Mechanic, and completing her quest.
This article will help you complete Selo’s Expert Quest to unlock the Speed Boost ability for your Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws.
How to start The Mechanic quest in Star Wars Outlaws?
To start the quest, you must complete the New Tricks mission and speak to the bartender at Daruda Diner in Jaunta’s Hope. Since the bartender doesn’t know Selo’s whereabouts, they will advise you to go to Kadua and speak with Selo’s friend.
Kadua's location will be marked on the map, so you can simply follow the marker. Upon reaching the area, find Selo’s friend and talk to him. He will inform you that Selo can be found in her shop, located on a cliff at Jaunta’s Hope.
Meet Selo at her shop and request her to upgrade your Speeder. Selo will then give you a Magnetic Disruptor and ask you to find an Atmospheric Accelerator.
How to find Atmospheric Accelerator and get Speed Boost for Speeder in Star Wars Outlaws?
The first part of the mission involves figuring out the location of the Atmospheric Accelerator. Thankfully, the area is marked on the map and can be found in the northwestern part of Jaunta’s Hope. Simply make your way to the location, interact with the console to stop the wind harvester, and enter the tunnel.
Make your way in until you find an energy barrier. Send Nix through the vent to turn off the barrier and enter the facility. From here, you just need to follow the path through some platforming obstacles to reach an office. You can pick up the Atmospheric Accelerator from the terminal inside the office.
Exit the area by heading out of the office and using your Grapple Hook on the highlighted grapple points. Return to Selo’s shop and give her the Atmospheric Accelerator to complete the quest. Completing the quest will automatically unlock the Speed Boost ability from The Mechanic.
All abilities from The Mechanic
The Mechanic offers enhancements and scoundrel abilities for Speeder. Here are all The Mechanic's abilities with their unlock criteria:
Speed Boost ability grants a short burst of speed to your Speeder, allowing you to escape tricky situations and explore the open world faster.
