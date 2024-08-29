How to unlock the Gunslinger Expert skill tree in Star Wars Outlaws (and which are the best)

The Gunslinger Expert skill tree in Star Wars Outlaws has some truly amazing powers in it. While it does show up a little later in the game, it’s going to help you out in those situations when stealth just doesn’t quite cut it. Though to be fair, an improved Adrenaline Rush can turn a dangerous moment into a quiet one, if done correctly. Nonetheless, it’s an important set of skills to have.

Unlike the Bartender Expert skills, you can skip this if you want. There are several sets of Expert skills that can simply be passed - but that doesn’t mean you should. The Gunslinger skills, while potentially frustrating to unlock in Star Wars Outlaws, are worth possessing in your tool kit.

How to unlock the Gunslinger Expert skill tree in Star Wars Outlaws

Trending

You won’t have the ability to unlock Gunslinger Expert skills in Star Wars Outlaws until you reach Tatooine. You’ll get a tip about a gunslinger who is easily the best shot on the planet, and you’ll want to track them down. However, to do this, you’ll have to head to a nearby Hutt Cartel Storehouse. That’s where things get tricky. It’s a much harder version of unlocking the Slicer skills, when it comes to stealth.

Going through the back, along the cliffs with a grappling hook is the easiest way in. It will also put you closer to your intended goal. You’ll just have to be careful - the patrols are very tight inside. You can also find some amazing equipment here if you do some lockpicking.

You’ll want to go through the building connected to the back, head upstairs, and get into the open world. There’s a section above you that has a few more buildings and a lot more of Jabba’s henchmen. It’s likely you’ll have to fight out here, but if you can sneak into one of the buildings without getting caught, you can get the info and head back to town. Turns out the Gunslinger is the Sheriff!

You’ll need to learn how to shoot properly from them and take part in a Wild West-style town defense. After a few waves of bad guys, you’ll unlock the Gunslinger Expert skills in Star Wars Outlaws. We won’t be covering Adrenaline Rush Mastery here, since that automatically unlocks.

Which Gunslinger Expert skills are the best in Star Wars Outlaws?

5) Powered Recharge

This is useful, but the weakest in a list of amazing skills (Image via Ubisoft)

Powered Recharge is a solid Expert skill in the Gunslinger Expert skills for Star Wars Outlaws. The hard part of this tree is all the skills are amazing, so it’s a very tight race for each of these entries. However, when you’re using the Power Module on your blaster, and you land Perfect Cooling, you gain Adrenaline, which is handy. I started using that module way later in the game, that’s for sure.

4) Resilient

Getting this health upgrade might be more trouble than it's worth (Image via Ubisoft)

At this point in Star Wars Outlaws, you may or may not have found multiple ways to gain more health. When you consider what you have to do to unlock Resilient, it’s almost not worth it to me. Having to defeat 5 enemies in a row while at 5 health is incredibly challenging.

That said, it can be easy with Adrenaline Rush, and perhaps a shot at an explosive Barrel. Defeating the Imperial Forces in a row at Wanted 3 or more can also be very challenging - unless you’re doing it in a stealthy manner.

3) Speeder Shot

Speeder Shot can really make a difference when trying to get away from trouble (Image via Ubisoft)

I typically don’t do much shooting on the back of a speeder, but Speeder Shot makes it so much easier if you’re using Adrenaline Shot. Being able to automatically target nearby foes means you can focus on where you’re going, and not what the enemies near you are doing, while they’re trying to defeat you. This makes one of the missions on this planet so much easier.

2) The More

We all want more (Image via Ubisoft)

If you can secure The More, then getting Resilient becomes much easier to unlock as a result. This allows you to get one extra target to mark in an Adrenaline Rush. That means several regular enemies are about to drop! It can turn a moment of terror into a peaceful stealthy moment again when it comes to Star Wars Outlaws missions.

1) The Better

The More is good, but The Better is great! (Image via Ubisoft)

The Better is my favorite of the Gunslinger skills in Star Wars Outlaws. Instead of getting another target, it lets you mark stronger enemies twice. Instead of just staggering that foe, they are immediately killed, saving you a lot of potential struggle. There are plenty of times when this will come in handy in the late game.

Check out our other Star Wars Outlaws guides

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!