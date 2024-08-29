How to unlock the Mechanic Expert skill tree in Star Wars Outlaws (and which are the best)

Early in Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll gain the chance to unlock the Mechanic Expert skills. These will come from a mechanic on Toshara, who lives a little off the beaten path. While you can afford to miss some Expert skills, this one absolutely cannot be. You have to do this quest chain to gain access to the Wrecked Ship, which you need to progress the story. Thankfully, it’s not an incredibly challenging mission, though it will force you into Galactic Empire territory.

Like the Bartender Expert skills, all of these are useful to have. You could go the entire game without using or even unlocking some of them, but they’re all worthwhile. We’ve ranked the Mechanic Expert skills in Star Wars Outlaws, based on how worthwhile they are, and not how easy or difficult they are to unlock.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and are based on the writer's opinion.

How to unlock the Mechanic Expert Skills in Star Wars Outlaws

If you are on the vent when it's blowing, you go blasting off like Team Rocket (Image via Ubisoft)

To unlock the Mechanic Expert skills in Star Wars Outlaws, Waka will direct you toward a mechanic out in the Mirogana Valley. First, you’ll head to Kadua Village to speak to Selo’s people to see if you can get their help. The village wants nothing to do with Selo, though. The next step will be to head to The Mirage nearby. Selo lives up on the mountain, so when you see the chance to ride upwards, take it.

Selo will help you, only if you can get a part for her - the catch is, it’s in an Imperial Base in Boulder Forest. This is not a challenging base to infiltrate, since it’s still pretty early in the game. However, it includes lots of climbing through ducts and swinging across chasms. That said, the hardest part is not running past the fans when they’re on.

Once you’ve secured the Atmospheric Accelerator, it’s a smooth ride out of the base. As far as skills go, we didn’t include Speeder Boost on the list, because it’s the automatic skill unlock for the Mechanic Expert skills in Star Wars Outlaws. Once the game is officially launched, it won’t take more than a few hours to get here.

Which Mechanic Expert skills are the best in Star Wars Outlaws?

5) Speeder Jump

Speeder Jump is more of a bunny hop, to be honest (Image via Ubisoft)

Frankly, Speeder Jump is not just the most useless in the Mechanic Expert skills, but possibly in the entirety of Star Wars Outlaws. There might be a use for it that I simply couldn’t parse, but the jump is minute. It’s a little hop - perhaps the only use could be if you see a large rock coming your way, and don’t want to swerve out of the way.

4) Smoke Bomb

Smoke Bomb is great if there are a few guards nearby that need to be silently eliminated (Image via Ubisoft)

Smoke Bombs are pretty handy in a pinch since they give you a chance to potentially knock one or two enemies out. Or it can let you simply hide like you would on any steam vent that’s gushing out hot air. However, the Bombs are temporary, so you really have to use them wisely. I also feel that, in some cases, by the time you’re using a Smoke Bomb, you’ve already drawn more attention than you can deal with. That said, it’s still quite a useful thing to have on hand.

3) Treasure Hunter

This is neat, but it could be much more useful (Image via Ubisoft)

This is a game of pacing and you’re often going quite slow through bases and enemy camps. You have time to look around and see all the treasure boxes. However, there is something to be said for seeing them highlighted. If it were done automatically, instead of having to use Nix’s sensing skills, I’d like it more. That said, there are sometimes boxes that are out of the way with incredibly useful items, so taking the time to use Treasure Hunter can also be rewarding.

2) Scoundrel’s Pouch

It's always nice to have an extra healing item (Image via Ubisoft)

Scoundrel’s Pouch is a no-brainer. It lets you hold an extra Bacta Vial (health potion), and Thermal Detonator (grenade). While the game throws grenades at you pretty regularly - no pun intended - finding Bacta Vials can be hard on occasion. Remember, if you get hit while healing, you lose all that work, so the Bacta Vial is wasted. So having more on hand, just in case, is handy.

1) Outlaw’s Pouch

If +1 is good, +2 is great! (Image via Ubisoft)

If having +1 Healing Potions/Grenades is good, having +2 is even better. You can only hold three of each by default, and there are many fights where you could easily run out of both. This will have you stuck with just a fraction of your health and a lot of very angry enemies gunning for you. Taking the time to get Outlaw’s Pouch will, therefore, only be to your benefit.

