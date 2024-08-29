How to get Ironweave to upgrade Armored Undershirt in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws features a range of equipment, abilities, and upgrades for Kay Vess. Many of these upgrades require special items that can only be accessed after unlocking a certain part of the game’s massive world. Among those items, Ironweave is one of the first upgrade materials you will likely search for, as it is required to upgrade the Armored Undershirt ability. The ability increases Kay’s maximum health points, making it a priority to level up for tackling upcoming challenges.

This guide will help you locate Ironweave to upgrade Armored Undershirt in Star Wars Outlaws.

Where to find Ironweave in Star Wars Outlaws

Berek in Mirogana City sells the Ironweave required for the upgrade (Image via Ubisoft)

To find Ironweave for upgrading Armored Undershirt, head to Mirogana City on Toshara planet. The area is available after completing the tutorial area, so you won’t have to wait long to upgrade your health.

Once you’re in the Mirogana city, head to Makal’s Gamblign Parlor and then go east to find Berek Keehro, the owner of the Nix Treasure Trader. While Berek is part of a side quest, you don't need to complete it to upgrade the Armored Undershirt.

Interact with Berek to access his shop where you can purchase one unit of Ironweave from him. The price of Ironweave will fluctuate based on your reputation with the Pyke syndicate, so make sure you have a healthy relationship to get Ironweave for cheap.

How to use Ironweave to upgrade Armored Undershirt?

Once you have acquired Ironweave in Star Wars Outlaws, access the Abilities tab and select The Bartender option to find the Armored Undershirt ability. You will need one Ironweave and eight Coarseweave to unlock this ability.

After unlocking the Armored Undershirt, Kay’s maximum health will increase from three bars to four bars.

How to get Coarseweave to upgrade Armored Undershirt?

Coarseweave can be obtained by defeating enemies and exploring the map (Image via Ubisoft)

Coarseweave is another material you need alongside Ironweave to unlock the Armored Undershirt ability. It is a common material that you can find as loot from enemies, or by purchasing it from certain merchants.

However, if you lack the eight units required for the upgrade, head to the north end of Mirogana City to find an area controlled by the Crimson Dawn syndicate. If you have a good relationship with Crimson Dawn, you can walk through the guards without issue. Alternatively, you can use stealth to enter the area.

Once inside, look for a locked storeroom on the right side. Use your Data Spike lockpick to unlock the storeroom, where you'll find a chest containing the eight Coarseweaves required for the upgrade.

