Is Star Wars Outlaws on Ubisoft Plus?

Star Wars Outlaws is receiving a lot of attention from fans of the franchise. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, this new action-adventure title by Massive Entertainment features stunning environments and exciting third-person gameplay.

Published by Ubisoft, Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on August 30, 2024. However, gamers who are a part of Ubisoft Plus Premium or have ordered the Gold or Ultimate Edition will be given three days of early access before its release.

This article will dive into the specifics of how players can get their hands on the latest Star Wars title.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch three days early for subscribers of Ubisoft Plus Premium

Early access release date and time for Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

Like many major titles from Ubisoft, Star Wars Outlaws is a part of Ubisoft Plus. This means gamers can download and experience Kay Vess' adventures starting August 27, 2024, at no extra cost as long as they are subscribed to Ubisoft Plus Premium.

Since the MSRP of the game is $69.99 - the standard for most modern AAA titles, Ubisoft Plus offers a solid alternative for those who want to play it without burning a hole in their pockets.

The service starts at $7.99 a month but doesn’t offer day 1 access to major releases. Hence, players who want to enjoy the game with the three-day early access must subscribe to the more expensive Ubisoft Plus Premium at $17.99. Once subscribed, they can access the catalog and download the game.

Steps to subscribe to Ubisoft Plus Premium

Pricing and plans for Ubisoft Plus subscription service (Image via Ubisoft)

As mentioned earlier, the new Star Wars title is accessible through Ubisoft Plus Premium, allowing you to enjoy the game three days before its official release. To subscribe to the service, follow these steps:

Go to Ubisoft.com and explore the menu on the left side of the screen.

Locate the Ubisoft Plus option and click on it.

Navigate to the section featuring the game to spot a “Join Now” button below it.

Click on “Join Now” to view the plans.

Select Ubisoft Plus Premium and select between monthly or yearly plans.

Complete the payment process to activate your chosen plan.

Once players complete these steps successfully, they will receive an email confirming their subscription.

Star Wars Outlaws release platforms

The Star Wars title is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S, and PC. (Image via Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. However, it is essential to note that if you opt for the Ubisoft Plus Premium subscription plan then you can only access the game through PC and Xbox consoles.

To play Star Wars Outlaws on the PS 5, you must purchase the standalone title from the PlayStation Store.

