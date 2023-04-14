Is Ubisoft+ worth it on Xbox consoles

Ubisoft+ has finally arrived on Xbox consoles following an official announcement. It opens up a new opportunity for all users on both old and current-gen devices. The gaming service from the French game makers has several valuable titles. Subscribers of the Xbox Game Pass will know exactly what to expect from the latest feature.

It is also a subscription service that removes players' need to get individual games. While the overall structure is the same, the content and prices are different.

Naturally, a question arises – is the service worth it? Let's look at how much subscribers will pay and what they will get in return. This will help them to make an informed decision with their money.

Ubisoft+ brings a huge library for Xbox users featuring both recent and older titles

The value of Ubisoft+ depends on two factors for a user:

The available roster and the games that feature on it.

The amount one has to spend every month.

Like the Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft has included every first-party title on their subscription service. This goes back to some older titles that might be unavailable for standalone purchases. The main attractions, however, will be the more recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

There's a difference between the subscription offerings on PC and Xbox. The available game list is less on console, although the pricing is similar. A subscriber must spend $18 monthly to access a vast catalog of games. It works like Game Pass Ultimate – one subscription enables gaming on PC, console, and cloud.

Ubisoft+ is more worth if someone plays on both their console and PC. This allows them to access PC-exclusive titles with their memberships. While more popular titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6 are available on all platforms, more games are always better.

The Xbox Game Pass doesn't come with additional DLCs (certain exceptions exist). Subscribers can enjoy the base offerings, but any expansion has to be bought separately. Ubisoft+ offers a comprehensive experience as all DLCs, paid and free, are included in the subscription.

Then again, the catalog is restricted mostly to titles made by Ubisoft. Sure, there are a few indie and third-party titles, but the Game Pass catalog is much more varied if one's to compare.

The price of Ubisoft's service is noticeably higher than what some of the other monthly video game subscriptions cost.

That said, a monthly $18 fee is still better than paying for individual titles. It's also worth mentioning that the subscription also offers all the paid expansions for free, and improves the value proposition.

Whether a gamer should get Ubisoft+ ultimately depends on the type of game they like to play. If someone is a fan of Ubisoft's long list of titles, getting the subscription makes much more sense. The smaller list of games on the console is a limitation, but the available choices are still vast.

That being said, the Game Pass remains a better value proposition when considering all the pros and cons. A lower monthly price would surely have helped Ubisoft get a firmer footing in the world of video game subscriptions.

