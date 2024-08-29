How to farm Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

Credits in Star Wars Outlaws are the in-game currency required to purchase or upgrade weapons, ships, and Kay’s ability. So, you always need to have ample to upgrade Kay’s arsenal whenever the game decides to ramp up in difficulty. Fortunately, there are several legal and illegal ways to get Credits in Star Wars Outlaws, including completing main and side missions, mini-games, contracts, trading, and more.

This article will explore some of the best and fastest methods to earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws.

Best ways to earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

1) Playing Wandering Sylop

Wandering Sylop is a mini-game you can play to win Credits (Image via Ubisoft)

Wandering Sylop is a mini-game you can participate in for a chance to earn 333 Credits for every win. Each try at the game will cost 10 Credits, but it is worth the risk for the big reward.

Trending

Some easy-to-reach Wandering Sylop machines can be found in Makal’s Gambling Parlor and Ilario's Stash Room.

2) Betting on Fathier Races

Betting on rigged Fathier races is a guaranteed way to earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

You can bet on Fathier Races for a chance to win Credits upon winning. Fortunately, there is a guaranteed way to win by betting on rigged Fathier Races. Simply visit the Syndicate Vault of the faction and find the data pad highlighting them.

Go back to the betting area to place your bet on a rigged race to guarantee your win. Do note that visiting Syndicate Vault requires a high reputation with the faction, so you must be on good terms before you can enter their vault.

Also check: How to create a manual save in Star Wars Outlaws

3) Looting Syndicate Vaults

Looting Syndicate Vaults rewards 5,000 Credits (Image via Ubisoft)

All the major Syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws have a hidden vault in the high-security area of their district. Each contains 5,000 Credits and Speeder skins that represent each faction.

You can access the vault without alarming the guards if you are on a high reputation level with a Syndicate. Head to the vault and hack the terminals next to it. Doing so will provide you details for the location of all the three keycards you need to open it. Get the keys to enter the vault and earn 5,000 Credits.

Also check: How to use the Data Spike to lockpick in Star Wars Outlaws

4) Play Sabbac

Sabbac is an easy card mini-game (Image via Ubisoft)

Sabbac is a popular card game that you will find being played in almost every city or settlement on your journey. Initially, it costs 50 Credits to buy in, with a 150 Credit reward on winning. The prize may not seem like a lot, but the game is quite easy and fast. So, you can stack up on the money quite easily.

Once you play enough, you will be invited to play on higher-risk tables where the winning amount is much larger.

5) Break into Imperial Towers

Hack the computers in Imperial Towers to earn Credits (Image via Ubisoft)

There are several Imperial Towers you can gain access to by using stealth. Simply sneak into these towers and access the computer inside to collect Credits.

You will earn a few hundred if you fail to perfectly clear the hacking mini-game. However, you can earn over 2,000 Credits in Star Wars Outlaws by performing a successful hack.

Also check: How to claim Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

6) Complete contracts

Complete Contract jobs to earn reputation and Credits in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

You can pick up contracts from brokers after completing "New Tricks" and "False Flag" missions. These contracts offer varied rewards based on the difficulty and the kind of job.

However, you can easily make over a few hundred Credits by picking a job while also improving your reputation with the Syndicate.

How to efficiently earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

You can earn a decent amount of Credits by following the main story (Image via Ubisoft)

The best and most consistent way to earn Credits in Star Wars Outlaws is by combining all the above-mentioned methods while playing the game. Don’t miss the opportunity to pick up contracts or sneak into Imperial Towers. They provide quite a substantial amount of Credits for the kind of tasks you have to perform.

You can also steal from civilians and soldiers and sell unnecessary items to merchants. The game also rewards at least 500 Credits when you complete any main mission or side quests, which adds up as you progress on your journey.

Check out more articles on Star Wars Outlaws here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!