Should you give Gorak the ring in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws is an RPG where your dialogue choices can alter Kay Vess’ adventure in many ways. Most choices generally increase or decrease your reputation with one character or Syndicate while lowering it with another. That said, there are some choices where you gain reputation without losing anything at all.

The choice of giving Gorak the ring during The Traitor mission affects your relationship with the Pyke Syndicate. This article will dive into all the possible outcomes during this mission in Star Wars Outlaws.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

All Gorak's ring outcomes in Star Wars Outlaws

You can keep, sell, or return Gorok's ring (Image via Ubisoft)

You obtain the ring from Nix at the beginning of the Underworld mission after he steals it from a Pyke underground boss named Gorak. Once you have the ring, these are the choices you can make:

Trending

Sell the ring: After acquiring the ring from Nix, you are given the choice to sell it to any merchant in exchange for 500 Credits.

After acquiring the ring from Nix, you are given the choice to sell it to any merchant in exchange for 500 Credits. Keep the ring: You can decide to keep the ring for yourself and The Traitor mission will continue without gaining or losing any reputation with the Pyke Syndicate after the decision.

You can decide to keep the ring for yourself and The Traitor mission will continue without gaining or losing any reputation with the Pyke Syndicate after the decision. Give the ring: During The Traitor mission, Gorak will mention his ring to Kay and say that he needs it back. You can give the ring back to improve your relationship with Gorak and the Pyke Syndicate.

There are many ways to improve Kay’s reputation with a faction, however, most such ways cost your reputation with other factions in the game. It’s rare to find an interaction like this that only has a positive effect on your reputation. Therefore, giving the ring back to Gorak is the best decision to make during The Traitor mission in Star Wars Outlaws.

Also check: Star Wars Outlaws achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

What affects Kay’s reputation with factions in Star Wars Outlaws?

Doing illegal activities deteriorates the reputation with factions (Image via Ubisoft)

Maintaining a reputation with various Syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws is important as it allows you to freely access various vendors, outports, and districts. However, if your reputation goes down below a certain point, it will cause you to be treated like an enemy.

Things that improve relationship with Syndicates:

Quest choices : Making choices in favor of a particular Syndicate will greatly improve your relationship with them. However, your relationship with the Syndicate you act against will deteriorate.

: Making choices in favor of a particular Syndicate will greatly improve your relationship with them. However, your relationship with the Syndicate you act against will deteriorate. Completing contracts: After completing specific quests, you will unlock the ability to take on contract missions from Contract Broker or Cantina Terminal. These are jobs that you can take up to gain reputation. It’s a great method, as reputation gained this way doesn’t lead to a loss of reputation with the other Syndicates.

After completing specific quests, you will unlock the ability to take on contract missions from Contract Broker or Cantina Terminal. These are jobs that you can take up to gain reputation. It’s a great method, as reputation gained this way doesn’t lead to a loss of reputation with the other Syndicates. Providing Syndicate Data to merchants: You can discover Syndicate data in Syndicate or Imperial bases. These are items that you can give to a merchant associated with that particular Syndicate to gain reputation.

Things that deteriorate your relationship with Syndicates:

Stealing: Getting caught stealing items from locked rooms and chests will worsen your relationship with that faction. This doesn’t mean you can’t steal, just don’t get caught.

Getting caught stealing items from locked rooms and chests will worsen your relationship with that faction. This doesn’t mean you can’t steal, just don’t get caught. Openly killing or firing at Syndicate members: Killing or harming Syndicate forces will make them hostile to you and will also lower your reputation.

Killing or harming Syndicate forces will make them hostile to you and will also lower your reputation. Trespassing: You lose reputation if you’re caught trespassing in restricted areas. Again, this doesn’t mean you can’t trespass, just don’t get caught.

Also check: Is Star Wars Outlaws on Ubisoft Plus?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!