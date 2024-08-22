Star Wars Outlaws achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

|Trophies
|How to unlock
|PS Rarity
|Outlaws
|Unlock all trophies
|Platinum
|N/A
|It wasn’t me
|Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5
|Bronze
|10
|They live up to the name
|Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event
|Silver
|30
|Shoot first
|Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush
|Silver
|30
|No match for a good blaster
|Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration
|Bronze
|10
|Got you something
|Collect all Nix treasures
|Bronze
|10
|Galactic gourmet
|Sample all galactic street food
|Bronze
|15
|Good listener
|Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy
|Bronze
|15
|Experience outranks everything
|Complete all Expert quests
|Silver
|30
|Adventure and excitement
|Discover all planet areas
|Silver
|30
|Give me the good stuff
|Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock
|Bronze
|10
|Old school cool
|Acquire the Disruptor gear set
|Silver
|30
|Honest work
|Complete 40 contracts
|Bronze
|15
|Cut-throat politics
|Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate
|Bronze
|10
|Cloak and dagger
|Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn
|Bronze
|10
|What you see is what you get
|Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel
|Bronze
|10
|The Queen’s word is law
|Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan
|Bronze
|10
|Think I had a choice?
|Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction
|Bronze
|15
|It’s mine now
|Acquire the scoundrel gear set
|Silver
|30
|Stay on target
|Complete your first Intel chain
|Bronze
|10
|Easy pickings
|Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet
|Bronze
|15
|Against all odds
|Win your first fixed fathier race
|Bronze
|10
|No such thing as luck
|Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando
|Bronze
|10
|There is no try
|Get a high score in an arcade game
|Bronze
|10
|Right back at you
|Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix
|Bronze
|10
|How rude!
|Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks
|Bronze
|10
|Punching up
|Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage
|Gold
|50
|Might want to buckle up
|Fly into space with a fully upgraded Trailblazer
|Bronze
|20
|I’ll bet you have
|Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk
|Bronze
|10
|The heavier they fall
|Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status
|Silver
|30
|Sometimes I amaze even myself
|Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver
|Bronze
|10
|Never tell me the odds
|Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles
|Bronze
|15
|Into darkness
|Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi Nebula
|Bronze
|10
|Like a bantha
|Perform a perfect landing with the speeder
|Bronze
|10
|Galaxy drift
|Perform a 30-second powerslide drift
|Bronze
|15
|Don’t get cocky
|Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously
|Bronze
|15
|Into the main frame
|Slice 10 advanced terminals
|Silver
|30
|Slice like you
|Slice 20 terminals
|Bronze
|10
|Now you see me, now you don’t
|Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active
|Bronze
|10
|Get rhythm
|Pick 20 locks with the data spike
|Bronze
|10
|Made it somehow
|Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder
|Bronze
|15
|Tip the scales
|Complete all main quests on Toshara
|Bronze
|15
|One job at a time
|Complete all main quests on Kijimi
|Bronze
|20
|Making friends
|Escape from Jabba’s palace
|Bronze
|20
|Rare friends
|Complete all main quests on Tatooine
|Bronze
|20
|Spiked
|Liberate the original Super Viper Droid
|Bronze
|20
|Best of the best
|Complete all main quests on Akiva
|Silver
|50
|The Director
|Learn Sliro’s secret
|Silver
|50
|Eye on the score
|Complete all the main quests in Canto Bight
|Silver
|50
|Calling in some favors
|Destroy the Revelator
|Gold
|100