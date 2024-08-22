Star Wars Outlaws achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

The Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies list was revealed as soon as the game's preload went live on Xbox. There are 49 achievements in total for players to collect (excluding the Platinum trophy available for PS users). The accompanying descriptions also provide a glimpse at what the game holds for fans.

We have gathered all the available information regarding the upcoming Star Wars title's achievements below.

All Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies

There&#039;s plenty to explore (Image via Massive Entertainment)
There's plenty to explore (Image via Massive Entertainment)

The Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies list is as follows:

TrophiesHow to unlockPS Rarity
Xbox Gamerscore points
OutlawsUnlock all trophiesPlatinumN/A
It wasn’t meBribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5Bronze10
They live up to the nameClear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation eventSilver30
Shoot firstDefeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline RushSilver30
No match for a good blasterFully upgrade a blaster module configurationBronze10
Got you somethingCollect all Nix treasuresBronze10
Galactic gourmetSample all galactic street foodBronze15
Good listenerListen to the longest sob story in the galaxyBronze15
Experience outranks everythingComplete all Expert questsSilver30
Adventure and excitementDiscover all planet areasSilver30
Give me the good stuffBuy an item from a merchant’s VIP stockBronze10
Old school coolAcquire the Disruptor gear setSilver30
Honest workComplete 40 contractsBronze15
Cut-throat politicsReach maximum reputation with the Pyke SyndicateBronze10
Cloak and daggerReach maximum reputation with Crimson DawnBronze10
What you see is what you getReach maximum reputation with the Hutt CartelBronze10
The Queen’s word is lawReach maximum reputation with the Ashiga ClanBronze10
Think I had a choice?Reach the lowest possible reputation with a factionBronze15
It’s mine nowAcquire the scoundrel gear setSilver30
Stay on targetComplete your first Intel chainBronze10
Easy pickingsPickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planetBronze15
Against all oddsWin your first fixed fathier raceBronze10
No such thing as luckCheat and win a Sabacc game against LandoBronze10
There is no tryGet a high score in an arcade gameBronze10
Right back at youDefeat 20 enemies using items fetched by NixBronze10
How rude!Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacksBronze10
Punching upDefeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damageGold50
Might want to buckle upFly into space with a fully upgraded TrailblazerBronze20
I’ll bet you haveDefeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-TalkBronze10
The heavier they fallDefeat a Raider to clear Wanted statusSilver30
Sometimes I amaze even myselfDefeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuverBronze10
Never tell me the oddsDefeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missilesBronze15
Into darknessDestroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi NebulaBronze10
Like a banthaPerform a perfect landing with the speederBronze10
Galaxy driftPerform a 30-second powerslide driftBronze15
Don’t get cockyDefeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneouslyBronze15
Into the main frameSlice 10 advanced terminalsSilver30
Slice like youSlice 20 terminalsBronze10
Now you see me, now you don’tDisable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is activeBronze10
Get rhythmPick 20 locks with the data spikeBronze10
Made it somehowAcquire a blaster, a starship, and a speederBronze15
Tip the scalesComplete all main quests on TosharaBronze15
One job at a timeComplete all main quests on KijimiBronze20
Making friendsEscape from Jabba’s palaceBronze20
Rare friendsComplete all main quests on TatooineBronze20
SpikedLiberate the original Super Viper DroidBronze20
Best of the bestComplete all main quests on AkivaSilver50
The DirectorLearn Sliro’s secretSilver50
Eye on the scoreComplete all the main quests in Canto BightSilver50
Calling in some favorsDestroy the RevelatorGold100

