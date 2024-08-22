Star Wars Outlaws achievements: All trophies and how to unlock

The Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies list was revealed as soon as the game's preload went live on Xbox. There are 49 achievements in total for players to collect (excluding the Platinum trophy available for PS users). The accompanying descriptions also provide a glimpse at what the game holds for fans.

All Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies

The Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies list is as follows:

Trophies How to unlock PS Rarity Xbox Gamerscore points Outlaws Unlock all trophies Platinum N/A It wasn’t me Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5 Bronze 10 They live up to the name Clear Wanted status by completing a Death Trooper confrontation event Silver 30 Shoot first Defeat 6 enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush Silver 30 No match for a good blaster Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration Bronze 10 Got you something Collect all Nix treasures Bronze 10 Galactic gourmet Sample all galactic street food Bronze 15 Good listener Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy Bronze 15 Experience outranks everything Complete all Expert quests Silver 30 Adventure and excitement Discover all planet areas Silver 30 Give me the good stuff Buy an item from a merchant’s VIP stock Bronze 10 Old school cool Acquire the Disruptor gear set Silver 30 Honest work Complete 40 contracts Bronze 15 Cut-throat politics Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate Bronze 10 Cloak and dagger Reach maximum reputation with Crimson Dawn Bronze 10 What you see is what you get Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel Bronze 10 The Queen’s word is law Reach maximum reputation with the Ashiga Clan Bronze 10 Think I had a choice? Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction Bronze 15 It’s mine now Acquire the scoundrel gear set Silver 30 Stay on target Complete your first Intel chain Bronze 10 Easy pickings Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet Bronze 15 Against all odds Win your first fixed fathier race Bronze 10 No such thing as luck Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando Bronze 10 There is no try Get a high score in an arcade game Bronze 10 Right back at you Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix Bronze 10 How rude! Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks Bronze 10 Punching up Defeat each syndicate’s capital ship without taking hull damage Gold 50 Might want to buckle up Fly into space with a fully upgraded Trailblazer Bronze 20 I’ll bet you have Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk Bronze 10 The heavier they fall Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status Silver 30 Sometimes I amaze even myself Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop maneuver Bronze 10 Never tell me the odds Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blow with lasers or missiles Bronze 15 Into darkness Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi Nebula Bronze 10 Like a bantha Perform a perfect landing with the speeder Bronze 10 Galaxy drift Perform a 30-second powerslide drift Bronze 15 Don’t get cocky Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously Bronze 15 Into the main frame Slice 10 advanced terminals Silver 30 Slice like you Slice 20 terminals Bronze 10 Now you see me, now you don’t Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active Bronze 10 Get rhythm Pick 20 locks with the data spike Bronze 10 Made it somehow Acquire a blaster, a starship, and a speeder Bronze 15 Tip the scales Complete all main quests on Toshara Bronze 15 One job at a time Complete all main quests on Kijimi Bronze 20 Making friends Escape from Jabba’s palace Bronze 20 Rare friends Complete all main quests on Tatooine Bronze 20 Spiked Liberate the original Super Viper Droid Bronze 20 Best of the best Complete all main quests on Akiva Silver 50 The Director Learn Sliro’s secret Silver 50 Eye on the score Complete all the main quests in Canto Bight Silver 50 Calling in some favors Destroy the Revelator Gold 100

