How to claim Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

People who pre-ordered the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition received a wealth of cosmetic bonuses. Unfortunately, you can’t pick these bonuses up right away. First, you’re going to have to go through some of the main story. This won’t take more than a few hours of gameplay, depending on how much of the first planet you choose to explore before tackling the main story. That said, you will have to complete a few missions beforehand.

You’ll have to at least reach Planet Toshara and complete a mission or two there before you can claim your Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses. If you want to know when you can claim them and what they are, we’re here to help.

When can you claim your Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

Any cosmetic goodies from Ubisoft will be found here (Image via Ubisoft)

You cannot claim the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition or pre-order bonuses until you’ve been to Toshara and begun the False Flag mission. This is an early mission on the planet, where Waka tells you to get some Fuel Injectors for The Trailblazer. It’s not a challenging mission and shouldn’t take too much time.

Once you have them, head to the nearby Jaunta’s Hope, and pass him the Fuel Injectors. You don't have to complete this mission to get your rewards. You only need the Fuel Injectors.

Technically, you could completely skip picking up your cosmetics if you don’t realize it’s accessible at this point. However, if you go into the ship, you’ll see that Waka’s cleaned it up, and right at the entrance, there’s a Delivery Crate.

Once you walk up and interact with it, you’ll see a pile of cosmetic items, depending on which version of the game you pre-ordered. If you picked the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition, there will be a wealth of cosmetics that many fans of the franchise will be familiar with:

Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (cosmetics for Trailblazer, Speeder)

Rogue Infiltrator bundle (cosmetics for Nix, Kay, speeder, Trailblazer)

Sabacc Shark Bundle (cosmetics for Kay, her blaster, Nix, speeder, Trailblazer)

Everyone who pre-ordered the game will get the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, but those who purchased the Ultimate Edition will also receive extra cosmetics. Once you’ve attained the Fuel Injectors from the False Flag mission, you can come back anytime to claim them. When you walk past the Delivery Crate, the game will notify you that you have items waiting, if you haven’t claimed them yet.

