How to create a manual save in Star Wars Outlaws

When you begin Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll notice you can’t create a manual save. In fact, that will likely be the case for the first several hours of your gameplay. If you want to go do something else, make sure you’ve hit a checkpoint first. This confused us when we were first starting the game, but it all made sense after spending a little time committing crimes across the stars.

As you’re working for and against the various factions of Star Wars Outlaws, there will be times when you can—and cannot—set up a manual save. You’ll have to rely on the autosave/checkpoint system instead. However, this article will help you figure this system out so you don’t have to backtrack too far.

How to set up a manual save in Star Wars Outlaws

The early game locks players into back-to-back missions (Image via Ubisoft)

Throughout the first couple of hours in Star Wars Outlaws, you will not be able to make a manual save. There’s a reason for this, even if it’s not an exceptional one. You cannot make a save when you’re in the middle of a mission. In the early hours of the game, it’s very much a tutorial, where you go through a series of short, but important missions to set up the story and teach you how to play the game.

In fact, you won’t be able to make a manual save until you reach the first major planet, Toshara. The game doesn’t even tell you this is the case, and it’s not in any of the in-game tutorials. You just have to figure it out on your own. Once you’re finally not locked to any particular mission, after you arrive on Planet Toshara proper, you can finally make a Manual Save in Star Wars Outlaws.

This is done by hitting Escape (or the Options button on your controller) and selecting Save Game. If you save over a file, it will ask if you’re sure you want to do it. You can also delete saves here, or upload saves to the Cloud.

If you aren't locked into a mission, you can save (Image via Ubisoft)

In general, if you’re in a place you shouldn’t be, like any restricted area or territory where you aren’t welcome, you cannot save. If you’re in an area for a mission, you cannot save either. This is likely for two reasons. The first is that it makes these missions much harder if you can’t save anytime you’re about to do something risky or, in our case, incredibly foolish.

The second is that you often have to choose one faction or another. This prevents you from being able to game the system and see what benefits you the most in the long term. Either way, if you’re on a mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you can’t make a manual save for any reason.

Check out our other Star Wars Outlaws guides

