How to unlock fast travel in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws by Massive Entertainment features stunning environments with massive planets to explore. Despite this, the early stages of the game are incredibly linear, and many gamers might wonder how and when they can swiftly travel to the iconic locations of the Star Wars franchise.

Fast travel in Star Wars Outlaws is only unlocked after completing the tutorial stage on Cantonica and progressing to the Underworld mission. This guide will dive into the specifics of how to fast travel in Star Wars Outlaws.

Unlocking fast travel in Star Wars Outlaws

Select a fast travel point on the map to teleport to it. (Image via Ubisoft)

The tutorial stage of Cantonica offers a pretty linear structure to familiarize players with the basic controls and mechanics of the game. After completing the tutorial, players will be taken to Toshara, the next area of the game. Here, the map starts to open up a bit but still doesn’t allow players to jump between different planets.

Players should keep following the main storyline till they arrive at a mission called Underworld. Completing the Underworld mission will allow players to teleport to fast travel points scattered across the map.

To fast travel to a certain spot, simply open the map and select the desired fast travel point on the map.

How to fast travel between Orbits in Star Wars Outlaws

The game also lets you jump between multiple orbits (Image via Ubisoft)

For those hoping to travel to different orbits, progress further into the game and complete The Wreck mission. Doing so will allow players to choose from Kijimi, Tatooine, and Akiva orbits. To travel to a new orbit, simply open the hyperspace menu and select an orbit to travel to.

After unlocking a fast travel point at a new orbit, players can jump between orbits using the earlier-mentioned fast travel option.

How to unlock new fast travel locations

Unlock new fast travel points by visiting them (Image via Ubisoft)

Players can unlock new fast travel locations by simply visiting the landing zone locations. That said, some of these locations are situated deep into the territory of different factions.

In that case, players must put work into improving their relationship with a faction before they can access its landing zones. The relationships with Syndicates can be improved by completing missions related to the factions or by making choices that work in their favor.

How to improve reputation with Syndicates

Complete quests to improve your reputation with a Syndicate (Image via Ubisoft)

If the fast travel point is hidden deep within the territory of a faction, you must improve your reputation to enter these high-security areas:

Actions that increase your reputation:

Completing quests : Making choices in favor of a Syndicate will greatly improve your relationship with that faction while deteriorating it with the other one.

: Making choices in favor of a Syndicate will greatly improve your relationship with that faction while deteriorating it with the other one. Contracts : After completing main story quests, you will unlock contract missions from Contract Broker or Cantina Terminal. These jobs reward reputation without hurting your reputation with the other faction.

: After completing main story quests, you will unlock contract missions from Contract Broker or Cantina Terminal. These jobs reward reputation without hurting your reputation with the other faction. Providing Imperial or Syndicate Data: You can discover special data logs that can be given to a syndicate vendor to improve reputation.

Actions that decrease your reputation:

Stealing : Getting caught stealing items will hit your reputation.

: Getting caught stealing items will hit your reputation. Openly harming Syndicate members : Killing or hurting Syndicate members will decrease your relations with that faction.

: Killing or hurting Syndicate members will decrease your relations with that faction. Trespassing: Getting caught in restricted areas hurts reputation.

