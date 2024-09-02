Where to find Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws

Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws is The Gunslinger expert, who helps you unlock essential abilities to turn the tide of battle in your favor. She can be found on Tattooine, the iconic planet of the Skywalkers, and will give you a quest that will unlock several useful abilities upon completion.

This article will go over how you can find Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws so that you can complete her mission and unlock The Gunslinger expert.

Location of Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws

Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

To find Sheriff Quint, first go to Chalmun’s Cantina in Mos Eisley Spaceport in Tattooine. Then, speak to the Bartender and ask for Old Timer Intel. This will redirect you to a nearby NPC named Shepp, who can be found around the area where the band is playing. You will need to talk to her, and then travel to Great Chott Salt Flat.

Trending

Also Read: How to Upgrade Blasters in Star Wars Outlaws

Mark the location and travel there after leaving Mos Eisley. This is a territory controlled by the Hutt cartel, so having a good reputation will allow you to get in with ease. The datapad you are searching for will be in a restricted area. Wait for the guards to leave, slip in, grab whatever you like, and quickly leave the area.

Once you have the datapad, you will be redirected to the Wayfarer, a location you may have already visited during the main quest. Fast travel to the location to find the Sheriff's office opposite the Landing Pad. Once you head inside, you will find Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws.

Talking with her will start a cutscene which will be followed by you following her to a training range and a confrontation with the Hutts.

All The Gunslinger abilities in Star Wars Outlaws

Completing the mission for Sheriff Quint in Star Wars Outlaws will allow you to unlock The Gunslinger abilities. Here is a list of all of them.

Adrenaline Rush Mastery: Upgrades the Adrenaline Rush skill, allowing you to mark two more targets and even lock onto items like Explosive Barrels.

Upgrades the Adrenaline Rush skill, allowing you to mark two more targets and even lock onto items like Explosive Barrels. Powered Recharge: Allows you to gain a bit of adrenaline when Perfect Cooling is achieved.

Allows you to gain a bit of adrenaline when Perfect Cooling is achieved. Speeder Shot : Adrenaline Rush can now be used to automatically target nearby speeders.

: Adrenaline Rush can now be used to automatically target nearby speeders. Resilient : Increases HP

: Increases HP The More: Allows you to mark an additional target during Adrenaline Rush

Allows you to mark an additional target during Adrenaline Rush The Better: Allows you to mark tougher foes and instakill them instead of stunning/ staggering them.

You will need to complete a set number of challenges to unlock these abilities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!