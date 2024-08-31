How to upgrade the Blaster in Star Wars Outlaw

Your trusty Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws is your go-to weapon as you venture on a life of brigandry in the Galaxy Far Far Away. It is your primary damage-dealing equipment, which comes in handy in all kinds of situations, including stealth and all-out combat. Hence, you should upgrade and customize your Blaster as much as possible to facilitate your gameplay.

This article will go over everything you need to know about your blaster and how to upgrade it.

How to upgrade your Blaster

There are three modules for your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

Your Blaster can be upgraded from the workbench in your spaceship, The Trailblazer. In fact, most of its configurations can be unlocked via the main story, except the heavy Plasma one which is locked behind one of the game's many special NPCs known as Experts.

Trending

Apart from unlocking the configurations, you will also need specific parts to upgrade your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws. These parts can be scavenged throughout the galaxy by opening chests and discovering locations that might have them.

All upgrades for the Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws

All Blaster upgrades (Image via Ubisoft)

There are three different configurations for your Blaster in the game; Plasma, Ion, and Power. They are further divided into a few upgrades that you can activate given you have the required parts.

Here is a list of all configurations, their upgrades, and the parts you will need to upgrade your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaw.

Plasma - Light

Improved Accuracy ( Transparisteel x5, Ray Accelerator x2)

Transparisteel x5, Ray Accelerator x2) Super Cooling ( Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4)

Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4) Damage (BT-009S Fastshot Trigger x1, Slivian Iron x15, MG-2 Power Exceeder x6)

Also Read: All Tools in Star Wars Outlaws

Plasma - Rapid

Improved Heat Capacity (Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x10, Cryo-Coil x4)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x10, Cryo-Coil x4) Improved Accuracy (Blaster Recirculator x1, Transparisteel x15, MG-2 Power Exceeder x7)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Transparisteel x15, MG-2 Power Exceeder x7) Super Cooling (Gas Acceleration Converter x1, Polycarbonate x20, Actuating Module x10)

Plasma - Heavy

Super Cooling (Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4)

Rate of Fire (Blaster Recirculator x1, Transparisteel x15, Cryo-Coil x7)

Damage (Actuating Diffuser Module x1,Slivian Iron x20, Ray Accelerator x10)

Ion - Burst

Improved Accuracy (Transparisteel x5, Ion Cell x2)

(Transparisteel x5, Ion Cell x2) Super Cooling (Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4) Damage (HD05-G Circuit x1, Slivian Iron x15, Ion Cell x6)

Ion - Surge

Rate of Fire (Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x10, Ray Accelerator x4)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x10, Ray Accelerator x4) Improved Heat Capacity (Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x15, Cryo-Coil x7)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x15, Cryo-Coil x7) Blast Range (BT-P7 Ion Accelerator x1, Transparisteel x20, Ion Cell x10)

Power - Bolt

Super Cooling (Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x10, Actuating Module x4) Charge Speed (Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x15, Ion Cell x7)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x15, Ion Cell x7) Damage (BT-2X - Charge Controller x1, Durasteel x20, MG-2 Power Exceeder x10)

Also Read: Star Wars Outlaws review

Power - Blast

Charge Speed (Blaster Recirculator x1, Chalcopyrite x10, Cryo-Coil x4)

Projectile Speed (Blaster Recirculator x1, Transparisteel x15, Ray Accelerator x7)

Explosion Radius (Particle Stability Converter x1, Slivian Iron x 20, Actuating Module x10)

Power - Pulse

Improved Passive Cooling (Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x14, Cryo-Coil x7)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Polycarbonate x14, Cryo-Coil x7) Charge Speed (Blaster Recirculator x1, Slivian Iron x20, MG-2 Power Exceeder x12)

(Blaster Recirculator x1, Slivian Iron x20, MG-2 Power Exceeder x12) Maximum Charge (Trans-Accelerator x1, Chalcopyrite (x20, Cryo-Coil x15)

That covers all the components you will need for upgrading the Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws. We hope this guide will make your journey through Ubisoft's open world a little easier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!