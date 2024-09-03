How to get Blaster Recirculator in Star Wars Outlaws

If you want to upgrade your Blaster in Star Wars Outlaws, you are going to need a lot of Blaster Recirculators. Although they're expensive and hard to come by, that doesn’t mean you can’t farm them, or purchase them with a little know-how. However, you’re going to need around 14 of them if you want to completely upgrade Kay Vess’s Blaster Pistol, and that’s the hard part.

All three configurations of blaster upgrades need Blaster Recirculators. If you want to be able to take down enemies easily in a fight, you’ll want to keep your eyes out for this handy upgrade part. Here’s what we know about finding them out in the wild, as well as in shops.

Where to find Blaster Recirculator parts in Star Wars Outlaws

The best place to get this item is through Syndicate Armories (Image via Ubisoft)

The Blaster Recirculator can be found in Imperial Compound Vaults and Armory shops. However, unlike most other parts in this game, you can’t just run around, kill bad guys, and loot boxes to come up with a bunch of Blaster Recirculators. The only real known place you can find them is in the Imperial Compound Vaults - and frankly, that’s not a real reliable way to farm items.

Getting into the Imperial Compound Vaults will potentially drive your Wanted Level up fast, forcing you to head out and spend time (and potentially Credits) removing your Wanted Level. Instead, there’s a better way, but it’s not cheap. You can buy a Blaster Recirculator at any Syndicate-affiliated Armory - provided you’ve got a high enough reputation.

The catch is that you need to have a Good or Excellent reputation with that particular Syndicate. For our playthrough, we used Crimson Dawn’s Armorer on Mirogana - Belo Roovin. You can also use Lundar Nyside on Akiva (Myrra), if you’re in a good position with the Hutts.

Either way, it’s going to cost you 1,200 Credits a pop, and these merchants only hold one at a time. To reset them, just leave the planet, go back into orbit, and come back down. The stock will be replenished. You’re going to need plenty of Blaster Recirculators throughout your time in this game, so you may as well grab them any chance you get.

